Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring a Premier League star whose manager thinks he is an "incredible" part of their team.

Spurs' season so far

Spurs have been hit-and-miss this season. On one hand, they've recorded memorable wins over Aston Villa, Manchester United and Manchester City - twice.

On the other hand, however, they've slumped to shock defeats at the hands of Galatasaray, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

Despite their mixed form, one thing Ange Postecoglou's side haven't struggled with this season is finding the net. Spurs have hit 27 goals in the Premier League already, which is three more than any other team in the league.

Premier League: Most Goals Scored 24/25 Rank Club Goals 1 Tottenham 27 2 Liverpool 24 =2 Chelsea 23 =4 Manchester City 22 =4 Brentford 22

While in the past, it was Harry Kane who bore the weight of Tottenham's goalscoring responsibilities, the burden has been shared around this season.

James Maddison and Brennan Johnson have five goals apiece in the top flight, while Dominic Solanke has four and Son Heung-min has three.

Postecoglou said earlier this month that without Kane as a focal point, he hopes Spurs can become a better all-round team than they were with the Englishman in the side.

"Part of him leaving is that opportunity for people to grow," the Greek-Australian coach said, adding: "There’s more that the guys have in them. I keep saying that some of them have a really high ceiling."

Spurs want long-term target Cunha

Despite their impressive goalscoring form this season, Spurs are reportedly keen to add even more firepower to their roster.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are currently monitoring Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha, who has been the West Midlands club's outstanding performer this season.

It appears that Spurs have been impressed with the forward for some time, with the Lilywhites among a number of clubs who have scouted him extensively over the past year - with the others thought to be top-flight heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea.

Speaking after Wolves' win over Southampton earlier this month, a game in which Cunha scored a screamer from outside the box, Micah Richards heaped praise on the former Atletico Madrid player.

"His football IQ is absolutely sensational," Richards said. "He's the one who can unlock the doors. He finds the little pockets of space and makes the right decisions at the right times."

"He's always scanning where he needs to be and always plays the right pass. He is so key in what Wolves are trying to do. He is the best at everything."

Meanwhile, manager Gary O'Neil labelled him "incredible" following his exploits at the weekend.

TBR Football claims that Manchester United, Newcastle and Napoli are also keeping tabs on Cunha, with the Magpies and the Serie A giants having sent scouts to watch him score twice in Wolves' 4-1 win over Fulham.

However, the publication claims to have been told that with the Molineux hierarchy keen to retain the services of their key players, Wolves have no intention of parting ways with Cunha, who they signed for £43m nearly two years ago.