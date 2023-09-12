While Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou was unable to shift the likes of Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris during the recent transfer window, it otherwise proved a rather substantial summer clearout for the Lilywhites as a host of first-team assets were shown the door.

The north London outfit notably sent Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez packing - the pair having been snapped up by Galatasaray on respective loan and permanent deals - while the likes of Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence also departed on a temporary basis as the ex-Celtic boss aimed to his put his stamp on proceedings after succeeding Antonio Conte in the dugout.

Another of those to have left N17 late in the day was former Real Madrid man, Sergio Reguilon, with the Spaniard's last-gasp loan switch to rivals Manchester United an indication of his fall from grace at Spurs in recent times - as his plummeting market valuation can also attest to.

How much did Tottenham pay for Reguilon?

The attacking left-back was signed during Jose Mourinho's first summer in charge back in 2020, with the promising defender arriving from Madrid after having claimed Europa League glory the year prior while on loan at Sevilla.

That impressive role in the La Liga side's European adventure - as the 5 foot 10 ace notably scored against AS Roma in the last-16 - saw Daniel Levy sanction the £28m capture of the defender, with the club seeking a successor to Danny Rose in that left-sided berth.

Despite making 52 Premier League appearances across his first two campaigns in England, while registering six assists, that rather sizeable investment now appears to have been something of a mistake as far as Levy is concerned.

How much is Reguilon worth now?

The fact that Spurs have sanctioned the 26-year-old's temporary move to Old Trafford - amid the Red Devils' desperate need to find cover for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia - is perhaps a testament to his woes of late, with there seemingly little concern at handing the Madrid native to one of their top-flight rivals.

That comes after the £53k-per-week asset was shipped off to La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid last term after falling down the pecking order under Conte, with that frustrating, injury-disrupted campaign seeing the full-back make just 12 appearances in all competitions.

As club insider John Wenham stated last year, perhaps the six-cap international is simply "just not that good", with the respected source offering an even more biting assessment after stating that Reguilon is "so average it's untrue".

Described as someone who "lets himself down" defensively, according to ex-Spurs man Alan Hutton, the Los Blancos academy graduate has undoubtedly failed to have the desired impact in English football thus far, with it yet to be seen if his fortunes will change in Manchester.

The true nature of the Mourinho signing's decline can be illustrated by the fact that he is now valued at just €5m (£4m), according to CIES Football Observatory, with that figure £24m less than what Levy originally paid for him just three years ago.

In truth, such a dismal piece of business could only become worse if Reguilon does go on to thrive under Erik ten Hag this season...