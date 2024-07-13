The transfer window opened just over four weeks ago, and after a slow start and a lack of exciting deals, it's starting to heat up.

It's no different for Tottenham Hotspur, who made their first permanent addition to Ange Postecoglou's team last week when they spent £30m on signing Leeds United wonderkid, Archie Gray.

It was a surprise to see the Lilywhites go so big on a young and exciting prospect, but based on recent reports, they could be set to do it again for another up-and-coming superstar this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Ben Jacobs via his show on Playback, Tottenham are one of several sides interested in Stade Rennais' young prodigy, Desire Doue.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Jacobs claims that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are keen to sign the player this summer, but it is the North Londoners who are "really starting to move."

A separate report from the MailOnline in May revealed that it will cost Daniel Levy and Co around £35m to prise the talented Frenchman away from the Ligue 1 outfit this summer.

It would be an eye-watering amount to spend on a 19-year-old prospect, but as with the Gray transfer, it could prove to be an absolute bargain in the long run.

Spurs could repeat their Gray masterclass

Now, while Gray and Doue are different sorts of players, there are a couple of things they have in common.

The first is that they've made less than 100 senior appearances in their career, with the Englishman making 52 thus far and the "special" Frenchman, as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, making 76 to date.

This highlights just how raw they are and perhaps serves as a warning for fans not to expect the world from them right away.

The second similarity is that they've already shown an element of versatility in their short careers.

For example, the former Peacocks gem played much of last season as a right-back, but he's also started as a defensive, attacking, and central midfielder and was even being described by Mattinson as a "future £100m" midfielder.

Doue & Gray's most played positions Position Doue (Starts) Position Gray (Starts) Left Wing 15 Right-Back 30 Central Midfield 10 Central Midfield 10 Attacking Midfield 8 Defensive Midfield 6 Right Wing 4 Attacking Midfield 3 All Stats via Transfermarkt All Stats via Transfermarkt

Likewise, the Angers-born "entertainer", as dubbed by Mattinson, has started everywhere for Rennais, including central and attacking midfield, left and right midfield, striker and second striker and on both wings, which may well be music to Postecoglou's ears.

Lastly, alongside their similar price tags, they are incredibly highly rated by those in the know.

Mattinson described Gray as a player who "ticks every box", and Rennais midfielder Baptiste Santamaria described his teammate as "the most gifted youngster I've seen in my career."

Ultimately, there is always a risk in signing a young player like Doue, but with his impressive showings over the last year or so, the interest he has garnered from some of the biggest clubs in the world and the way those in the know speak about him, Spurs look like they could get their hands on an incredible prospect to go alongside the one they signed from Leeds last week.