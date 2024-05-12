Tottenham Hotspur have had mixed luck regarding transfers in recent seasons. The likes of Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and even James Maddison have come in and generally improved the team to varying degrees.

However, on the flipside, the club have also welcomed in players such as Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, and Tanguy Ndombele, who certainly haven't raised the bar at the club.

That said, there is one signing who first looked as if he was going to belong to the first camp before quickly making his way over to the second, and as things stand, his value has plunged to be half of Timo Werner's, which is hardly a positive sign.

Therefore, it's time the club cut their losses and move on before his value craters further.

Yves Bissouma's Tottenham Career

The player in question is Mali international Yves Bissouma, who moved to Antonio Conte's Spurs in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £25m after impressing at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Unfortunately for all involved, despite his record at the Amex, the 27-year-old's first season in north London was disastrous for a couple of reasons.

First, despite signing him in the summer, it appeared as if Conte didn't trust him. In the 28 appearances he made across all competitions in 2022/23, only 12 of them were starts.

To make things even worse, halfway through the campaign, he broke his ankle and missed 17 games for club and country.

Luckily for the Issia-born ace, the former Chelsea boss was sacked before the end of the season and replaced with Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

The Australian clearly had a higher opinion of the midfielder as he started him for the first eight league games of this year, but in the eighth game, he got himself sent off for diving, for which former player Dean Ashton slammed him as being "ridiculous."

Since then, the midfielder's performances have declined, and according to Times journalist Tom Allnutt, Ange might've finally lost faith in him.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, the journalist said, "I've heard a couple of whispers about Bissouma that he's not the right fit for Ange in terms of his personality and his play."

In all, the former LOSC Lille ace has made 56 appearances for the Lilywhites since joining two years ago, and with how this year has gone, he's unlikely to make too many more, which has understandably impacted his value.

Bissouma's Spurs record Appearances 56 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 15 Second Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Yves Bissouma's valuation in 2024

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Bissouma is now worth just €15m, which converts to about £13m, or £12m less than the club paid to sign him in 2022.

It also means that Werner, whom the CIES Football Observatory prices at €30m - £26m - is currently twice as valuable as the former Brighton ace, even though he has scored just four goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances for Spurs and RB Leipzig this season.

That said, the German's valuation is probably helped by the fact that there are genuine rumours about him signing a permanent deal with the north Londoners in the summer, as opposed to rumours about him being axed.

Ultimately, Bissouma was a great player for the Seagulls, but for whatever reason, it has not worked out with Tottenham. The fact that his value has already plunged so dramatically is just extra evidence that the club should be doing their best to sell him this summer before it falls even further.