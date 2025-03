Instead of building on his debut campaign with Tottenham Hotspur, this season has been something of a nightmare for Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian's side may have lost just a single Premier League game last month, but they are still in 12th place and are out of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

However, while much of the blame for the Lilywhites' poor form can be placed at the feet of the former Celtic boss, there have been some extenuating circumstances.