Tottenham Hotspur are no different, and while Ange Postecoglou did well in his first campaign, guiding the club to Europa League qualification, he'll need quality additions to help him take that next step.

However, while it's the incomings that usually grab the headlines, and understandably so, the Lilywhites need to make some sales as well, especially in the case of one attacker who joined the club under former boss Nuno Espírito Santo and is now worth eight times less than Dejan Kulusevski.

Bryan Gil's Tottenham Hotspur career

The player in question is Spanish winger Bryan Gil, who joined Spurs in a £22m deal from Sevilla in July 2021.

There was an element of excitement around the then-20-year-old at the time, as he had already picked up a few senior Spain caps and was part of their squad for the Tokyo Olympics, but in the three years since, it would be impossible to describe his move as a success.

In his first season after signing, the Barbate-born winger made 20 appearances for the first-team, failed to score and provided one assist before he was sent out on a six-month loan to La Liga side Valencia, where he managed to return just a single assist in 17 games.

His second season as a Spurs player wasn't much better, as he managed just one assist in 11 appearances before going back to Spain for a second six-month loan, this time with Sevilla. There, he did reasonably well, scoring twice and providing three assists in 24 games and helping the side win the Europa League final to boot.

However, this campaign has been his worst to date, as a mixture of injuries and Postecoglou not fancying him in the side led to the Spaniard making just 12 appearances, totalling 233 minutes, in which he was understandably unable to produce a single goal involvement.

Gil's Spurs career Season 21/22 22/23 23/24 Appearances 20 11 12 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 1 1 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.05 0.09 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Overall, the 23-year-old has lost his place in the team and any sense of positive momentum this season, and his recent valuation reflects that.

Bryan Gil's valuation in 2024

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Gil is now worth just €10m, which converts to slightly less than £9m, or around £13m less than the price Spurs paid for him in 2021.

Most Valuable Wingers at Tottenham Hotspur Place Player Valuation Age 1 Dejan Kulusevski €80m(£68mm) 24 2 Brennan Johnson €60m(£51m) 23 3 Timo Werner €20m(£17m) 28 4 Manor Solomon €10m(£9m) 24 4 Bryan Gil €10m(£9m) 23 5 Mikey Moore €5m(£4m) 16 5 Yago Santiago €5m(£4m) 21 All Valuations via the CIES Football Observatory

It also means the former Sevilla ace is now only the joint fourth most valuable winger at the club, alongside Manor Solomon and ahead of youth players Mikey Moore and Yago Santiago.

Worse yet, his new price is eight times lower than Kulusevski's €80m valuation, which converts to around £68m.

The Swede might not put up numbers comparable to other wingers like Bukayo Saka or Cole Palmer, but his return of 34 goal involvements in 96 games for the north Londoners is undoubtedly impressive, and with him being just 24 years old, it makes sense to see the CIES value him so highly.

Ultimately, while keeping hold of the former Juventus wideman should be a priority for the club going forward, so should selling Gil, as his £40k-per-week wages are not being justified at the moment.

If they can offload him this summer - as Fabrizio Romano has suggested they might - they may still be able to get a small fee, whereas another season like this one next year could make him practically impossible to sell.