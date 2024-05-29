After a Premier League season that saw them go unbeaten for the first ten games, only to miss out on Champions League football at the end, it has to be a big summer of transfer activity for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou has proven that he's got the ability and personality to duke it out in England's top flight, and now Daniel Levy and Co need to give him the proper backing.

However, while bringing in the right players is paramount, so is getting rid of those no longer good enough.

One long-term star's value has collapsed to just one-eighth of Destiny Udogie's, and so it's time for him to go.

Ben Davies' Tottenham Hotspur career

The man in question is Welsh full-back Ben Davies, who joined Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs for £10m in the summer of 2014 from Swansea City, where he had made 85 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

In his first campaign under the Argentine, the then 21-year-old made just 14 appearances in the Premier League but 29 overall through the cups and European competitions, often playing second fiddle to Danny Rose.

While the Neath-born defender has never been the flashiest of players for the Lilywhites, nor the most talented for that matter, he has been a genuinely useful servant in the decade he has spent at the club, making 330 appearances across his ten campaigns in which he's racked up ten goals and 23 assists.

Davies' Tottenham career Appearances 330 Goals 10 Assists 23 Goal Involvements per Match 0.10 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, it's become increasingly apparent this season that he's no longer of the level required to play for Postecoglou's Spurs going forward, as he made just 19 appearances for the Australian, ten of which came at centre-back amid the club's injury crisis late last year.

Moreover, the final game he played this year before succumbing to a calf injury was against Arsenal, a match he was awarded a 5/10 for by the Guardian's Nick Ames, who wrote that he 'had no answer to Saka.'

Overall, it's time the club moved on from the veteran defender before his transfer value completely fades away.

Ben Davies' transfer valuation in 2024

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Davies is now worth €10m, or just under £9m, which isn't too far off the fee he cost Spurs all those years ago.

However, it does mean he is now the second least valuable full-back in the squad, ahead of only Ryan Sessegnon and miles behind the club's clear first-choice left-back, Udogie.

The Italian has been priced at a cool €80m by the CIES Football Observatory, which converts to just over £68m, or about eight times more than the 87-capped Welshman.

It's not surprising that the former Hellas Verona star received such a massive valuation, as he was on fire before his unfortunate injury this season.

The 21-year-old made 30 appearances, scoring twice and providing three assists. Still, he can't be judged solely on his output, as his impressive all-round performances saw him included on the Premier League Young Player of the Season shortlist.

Ultimately, the Lilywhites look like they have the left-back position nailed down for years to come with their Italian talent, and so it's finally time to move on and sell Davies this summer before his valuation drops any lower.