It would probably be fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur have had mixed luck with transfers over the last five years or so.

Daniel Levy and Co have sometimes gotten it very right, such as with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Destiny Udogie, but there have also been some significant blunders, such as Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, and Emmerson Royal, just to name a few.

However, another miss is often forgotten: Ryan Sessegnon.

The Englishman, who was signed by Mauricio Pochettino, has seen his value plummet and is now worth nine times less than summer signing James Maddison.

Ryan Sessegnon's Spurs career

Pochettino's Lilywhites paid around £25m to sign the "incredible" Sessegnon, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, from Fulham in the summer of 2019 following an impressive season from the then-19-year-old in which he scored two goals and provided six assists in 35 Premier League games for the West Londoners.

Unfortunately for all involved, his first year in north London was a disaster. He made just 12 appearances all season, scoring one goal and providing one assist, and missed 33 games due to a hamstring injury.

The following year was a little better on the injury front as he only missed nine games, and a loan move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim saw him make 29 first-team appearances, in which he scored twice and turned provider five times.

However, just when it looked like things had taken a turn for the better, the England U21 international was hit with more injury problems.

Over the next three seasons, these problems would see him miss 92 games, which limited him to 45 mostly substitute appearances in those three campaigns.

Sessegnon's career post-Spurs move Season Senior Appearances G+A Goal Involvements per Match Games Missed Through Injury 2019/20 12 2 0.16 33 2020/21 29 5 0.17 9 2021/22 21 2 0.09 31 2022/23 23 3 0.13 22 2023/24 1 0 0.00 39 Total 86 12 0.13 134 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, while the 23-year-old was once dubbed a "huge talent" by former teammate Stefan Johansen, half a decade of persistent injury problems and minimal game time has seriously taken a toll on Sessegnon's career and valuation.

Sessegnon's valuation in 2024

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Sessegnon is worth just €5m today, which converts to around £4m, or £21m less than the fee Spurs paid Fulham for the full-back almost five years ago.

This new price means that the Roehampton-born ace - who could be allowed to leave for free this summer - is the least valuable full-back at Tottenham, with Emerson Royal coming in just ahead of him with a price tag of €20m - £17m.

Another player worth considerably more is summer signing Maddison, whom the CIES price at €40m, or £34m, which works out to be about just under 9x more than the former Fulham man.

That said, it shouldn't come as a massive surprise as the 27-year-old has enjoyed a relatively successful first year in N17, racking up four goals and eight assists in 29 games, and even won the Premier League Player of the Month award in August.

Ultimately, while he has been extremely unlucky with injuries and hasn't had the chance to develop, it's probably time that Spurs moved on from Sessegnon this summer, as there is little to no evidence suggesting that he'll be a useful squad player next year, and his £55k-per-week wages could be better spent elsewhere.