Unsurprisingly, this season has been another one full of ups and downs for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou has been able to get the team to look sublime in some games but utterly hopeless in others.

The Australian has turned the team into one of the most entertaining in the country, but to reach the next level and cut out the inconsistencies, he'll need Daniel Levy and Co to back him in the upcoming transfer windows, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Fortunately, it appears the club are now willing to clear out the deadwood, as recent reports suggest one of Postecoglou's most frustrating players could be axed in 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Tottenham Hotspur expert John Wenham, Spurs would be willing to take a big hit to sell Yves Bissouma next year.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham said, "I think at this point they would be prepared to accept around £16million," representing a £9m loss on the £25m the club paid for him under the management of Antonio Conte.

This opinion comes off the back of a report from football.london's Alasdair Gold earlier this month, in which the respected journalist also proclaimed a belief that the club are now more than willing to sell the Mali international next year.

Overall, selling the former Brighton & Hove Albion star for a loss would confirm that signing him was a mistake in the first place, but given his performances for the club, cutting their losses would be the smart thing to do for Levy and Co.

Why Spurs should sell Bissouma

So, the very first thing to say is that, on his day, Bissouma can be an incredibly effective midfielder, both in attack and defence, but therein lies the first reason he should be sold; it's rarely his day.

Despite this now being his third season in North London, the former Brighton ace has failed to make himself an integral member of the first team, as just when it looks like he might be set for an extended run of good form, he goes and makes a mistake.

For example, despite putting in some impressive displays this season, like against Manchester City in the League Cup, the Issia-born star has given Postecoglou reasons to doubt him, thanks to his woeful performances against Chelsea and Rangers, for which Gold gave him a 3/10 and 4/10 match rating, respectively.

On top of putting in lacklustre showings, the "absolutely ridiculous" midfielder, as dubbed by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, has also picked up his fair share of suspensions.

For example, he missed the win over Southampton for picking up too many yellow cards and, last season, he earned a second yellow for diving against Luton Town and a straight red for a nasty foul away to Nottingham Forest.

Yves Bissouma's Spurs career Appearances 74 Starts 50 Minutes 4474' Goals 2 Assists 0 Points per Game 1.68 Yellow Cards 23 Second Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Lastly, since joining the Lilywhites, he has missed 23 games for club and country through injury, meaning his fitness is almost as unreliable as he is on the pitch.

Ultimately, Bissouma is a talented player, but he's clearly too inconsistent to help take Spurs forwards, so even though they'll likely make a loss, it would make sense for Levy and Co to cut their losses and sell him as soon as possible.