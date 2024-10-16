Tottenham Hotspur are a club desperate for some form of tangible success after failing to win a trophy since 2008.

Their move to the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium has allowed them to own one of the finest stadiums in the Premier League - hoping to attract some of the best talents in the world to the club.

The appointment of serial winner Ange Postecoglou tried to instil the winning mentality needed to compete at the top level, but they narrowly missed out on Champions League football during his first season at the helm.

He’s since shifted the club’s recruitment strategy to focus on younger talents to improve the first-team, whilst also hopefully making the club a hefty profit later on down the line - subsequently making them more sustainable.

However, the change in focus was needed, especially after the transfer window during the summer of 2020, which saw Spurs fork out some hefty sums on players not up to the level required in the Premier League.

Spurs’ transfer window in the summer of 2020

The COVID pandemic put a real impetus on spending money wisely given the lack of income due to the absence of supporters surrounding the restrictions around mass gatherings.

However, Spurs failed to do so during the aforementioned transfer window, splashing huge fees and unfortunately failing to gain their money's worth with their new additions.

Midfielders Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both arrived in North London, with the club paying a combined fee of over £50m for the duo.

A real expectation was placed on the shoulders of the pair to lead the side forward and take them to the next level - however, the moves never lived up to the hype with the club finishing seventh during their debut campaign in North London.

Just over four years on from their big-money moves, neither player remains at Tottenham, with Lo Celso now at Real Betis, with Hojbjerg plying his trade for Marseille in France.

However, despite their respective moves, one player who also arrived during the same window remains in North London and looks to be one of the worst signings in the club’s recent history.

Sergio Reguilon’s market value in 2024

Four years on from his transfer to the club under Jose Mourinho, left-back Sergio Reguilon still remains a Spurs player despite not featuring for the first team since the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 27-year-old has made 67 appearances for the club, following his £32m move from Real Madrid in 2020, but has failed to be the addition many expected him to be.

He infamously scored one of the most bizarre own goals in Premier League history, somehow finding the back of his own net after an attempted clearance against Aston Villa.

The Spaniard has since had loan spells away from London with the likes of Atlético Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford but has never demonstrated his quality enough for any of the sides to sign him on a permanent basis, with United presenter Beth Tucker dubbing the full-back as "awful" during his time at Old Trafford.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

As a result of his lack of games for Spurs, his market value has massively plummeted, with the former Real Madrid star now only valued at £2.8m as per Football Transfers.

How much has Sergio Reguilon cost Spurs Statistics Tally Cost Per appearance 67 £477,000 Per goal 2 £16m Per assist 8 £4m Per clean sheet 21 £1.5m Per booking 11 £2.9m Stats via Transfermarkt & Capology

Reguilon has only been named in the matchday squad once this season, coming in the Carabao Cup victory over Coventry City, showcasing Postecoglou’s lack of trust in the Spaniard.

Given his lack of first-team action, he’s sat earning a living without having to lift a finger, with the club desperately needing to cut their losses and cash in on the 27-year-old.

It’s unfortunate to see such a highly rated player fail to make the grade, but unfortunately, his move has been a disaster and one that the club undoubtedly must regret.