This season has been rough for Tottenham Hotspur, but the last few days have provided the fans with reasons to be hopeful.

On the pitch, Ange Postecoglou's side showed some real defensive solidity in their Premier League win away to Brentford, and off of it, Daniel Levy and Co finally strengthened the squad.

Just a day before the transfer window slammed shut, the club announced the signing of RC Lens centre-back Kevin Danso on a short-term loan with an obligation to buy at £20.9m.

Then, on deadline day itself, Mathys Tel was announced in a brilliant twist following reports that he had turned the Lilywhites down on Friday.

The French phenom has also joined on a short-term loan, but with an option to buy at £45m, and while his arrival is exceptionally exciting, the club could have been even more stacked in the attack had they been able to keep hold of a former player who was their original Tel.