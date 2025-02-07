There is no getting away from it: this season has been a disaster for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou's side's form in the Premier League has been diabolical; they are now out of the League Cup and have had to deal with an ever-growing injury list.

Moreover, the club's two top scorers, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson, are now on said list, and their absence has left the team looking incredibly blunt in attack.

Worse still, a player sold by the club in the summer, who may well have been the perfect solution at the moment, is outscoring the pair of them.

Johnson and Solanke's season so far

It would be fair to say that Johnson has endured a mixed time in N17 thus far, as while he certainly wasn't bad in his first season with the club, his return of five goals and ten assists in 34 appearances last season perhaps was slightly below what fans were hoping for, especially as he cost a whopping £47.5m.

Then, the start of this season couldn't have gone any worse for him, as several lacklustre performances, which culminated in an incredibly ineffective display at home to Arsenal, saw a portion of the online fanbase turn on him, so much so that he felt it necessary to deactivate his Instagram account.

However, after he came off the bench to score the winner against Coventry City in the Third Round of the League Cup, the Welsh international started to score for fun.

As things stand, he's racked up a brilliant haul of 12 goals and three assists in 32 games, and once he's back from his calf injury, we wouldn't be surprised to see him add to that.

For his part, Solanke has enjoyed a relatively successful first campaign in the capital following his club-record £65m move from Bournemouth in the summer.

While it took him more games than he'd liked to get up and running, the Englishman has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most important players in the squad, both for his output and ability to bring his teammates into play.

Prior to his knee injury, the Basingstoke-born marksman had racked up an impressive tally of 11 goals and six assists in just 29 appearances, and like his Welsh teammate, that haul will only improve once he's back in the side.

However, as effective as both attackers have been this season, they have been outscored by someone the club sold in the summer.

The former Spurs player outscoring Solanke and Johnson

Spurs made a number of signings last summer, but they also made their fair share of sales.

The likes of Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Joe Rodon and more all left N17 to ply their trade elsewhere in England and Europe, but the striker outscoring Solanke and Johnson moved from the U21 side: Troy Parrott.

The Irish international spent last season on loan with Dutch side Excelsior, where he did incredibly well, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 32 games, which was enough to catch the eye of AZ Alkmaar, who decided to spend around £6.7m to secure his services in July.

Since moving to De Kaasboeren, the "big talent," as was described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has maintained his impressive form and has already scored 15 goals and provided three assists in just 32 appearances this season.

In other words, he has scored four more goals than Solanke in just three games more and three more than Johnson in as many games, which isn't bad going from the former academy gem.

Parrott vs Solanke vs Johnson Players Parrott Solanke Johnson Appearances 32 29 32 Goals 15 11 12 Assists 3 6 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.56 0.58 0.46 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, the Eredivisie is an easier league, but with two of his star attackers out injured, we reckon Postecoglou would love to have a talented forward like Parrott in his squad right now.