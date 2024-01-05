Tottenham Hotspur have returned to form in the Premier League but this will not be on the mind of manager Ange Postecoglou as he readies his ranks for the start of their FA Cup campaign tonight, taking on Burnley at home.

It's been 15 interminable years since silverware last graced Spurs' cabinet, and while the past several campaigns have been turbulent, Postecoglou's summer appointment has leavened the atmosphere and there is a growing feeling that prosperity could be down the road.

But having crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle and remaining comfortable outsiders in the Premier League title race - also not playing on the continent this term after last year's struggle - the FA Cup marks the most realistic chance of ending that trophy drought right now.

Spurs team news vs Burnley

Young centre-forward Alejo Veliz has joined Tottenham's bloated injury list after hurting his knee during last week's victory over Bournemouth, with Postecoglou grudgingly confirming he faces a few months on the sidelines.

Tottenham Hotspur: List of Absences Player Reason Return date Ivan Perisic Knee injury 01/06/2024 Alejo Veliz Knee injury 02/03/2024 Cristian Romero Hamstring strain 31/01/2024 Manor Solomon Knee injury 31/01/2024 James Maddison Ankle injury 14/01/2024 Ryan Sessegnon Thigh injury 14/01/2024 Micky van de Ven Hamstring strain 05/01/2024 Heung-min Son Asia Cup ??? Pape Matar Sarr African Cup of Nations ??? Yves Bissouma African Cup of Nations ??? *Sourced via Premier Injuries

Micky van de Ven could be named in the matchday squad as he approaches a return from a hamstring injury that has ruled him out for two months, though it is unlikely that he will start.

The players that should start vs Burnley

It's rather impressive that Postecoglou has successfully kept injury-riddled Spurs in contention for top four over the past several months given the enormity of the injury situation, and while FA Cup success will be desired, he will make several rotations.

Van de Ven will not start but the Lilywhites boss might be inclined to hand Eric Dier a rare opportunity from the outset, with the England international on the periphery this term.

Out of contract at the end of the campaign, Dier has only started once in the Premier League but will be in contention to start today, with makeshift centre-back partnership Emerson Royal and Ben Davies likely being rotated.

Further up the pitch, Bryan Gil could also be in line for a rare starting role as Postecoglou looks to keep things fresh, and while Tottenham's list of absences makes heavy rotation somewhat challenging, Brennan Johnson could move to the bench after starting eight of the past nine league games.

Gil, aged 22, has been used sporadically of late, and while there appear to be lingering questions regarding his physicality, there is no question that he is an elegant and artful winger, having once been said to be "like Bernardo Silva" by former Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

The £40k-per-week Spaniard is intelligent and capable of "moments of magic" - as was once said by journalist Rob Guest - and while it hasn't worked out thus far, the forthcoming cup tie marks a good opportunity to prove his worth.

Time is probably running out, and should be get given the nod later today, a promising performance will be paramount to ensure that he keeps a place in the squad and finally starts living up to that potential that is clearly in there somewhere.