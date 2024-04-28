Few would argue that Tottenham Hotspur haven't made progress under Ange Postecoglou's management, but there's no doubt that this talented team has so much room for growth.

While Tottenham are a work in progress and have seen an exciting first campaign under new management marred by inconsistencies, a return to European competition (in some format) looks like a formality at this late stage of the year.

So, what serves as an accurate measure of success down at N17? Maybe it's a return to Europe's elite, currently six points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League with two games in hand.

But stifling title-chasing arch-rivals Arsenal in the North London Derby this afternoon would likely go down a treat for the supporters, who would revel more in the demise of their nemesis than the knowledge that the distance to Villa had been halved - this is, honestly, fair enough.

Arsenal have been sensational under Mikel Arteta this season but any slip-up in the closing weeks of the campaign could be fatal with Manchester City looming inches behind, and Tottenham will indeed relish the chance to swipe from points away from their neighbours.

Spurs team news

Destiny Udogie will not feature again this season after having surgery on an unspecified injury earlier this week. The 21-year-old left-back is also expected to miss Italy's Euro 2024 campaign.

With Pedro Porro and Richarlison both set to play a part, however, the hosts boast a near-full-strength squad to face the Gunners, with just Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Fraser Forster remaining long-term absentees.

Struggling to hit a vein of consistency in recent months, Tottenham have shuffled the pack multiple times and while he hasn't started the past three Premier League fixtures, Dejan Kulusevski will be crucial against the Gunners

Why Spurs must unleash Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski has been described as Tottenham's "unsung hero" by The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare in the past and has served a crucial role in Postecoglou's first-season project, scoring six goals and supplying three assists across 30 Premier League appearances, starting 26 times.

As per Sofascore, the Sweden international has complemented that direct return with some crisp metrics, completing 82% of his passes, creating 12 big chances and averaging1.9 key passes, 1.6 dribbles, 4.2 duels, 3.9 ball recoveries and 1.8 tackles per game.

Moreover, the 23-year-old ranks among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for touches in the attacking penalty area, the top 19% for progressive carries and the top 13% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

This only serves to further emphasise the dynamism and depth that Kulusevski brings down the right channel, and given that Arsenal turn over possession and barrel forward with frightening fluency, it would be a good thing to bring him back into the starting mix.

Richarlison will likely start from the bench, so Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson will tussle it out for a starting berth on the left flank - which is probably necessary given the loss of pace that Udogie's injury has beset the Lilywhites with.

Kulusevski needs to start on the alternate flank, though his success marauding the touchline could come down to Porro - who could be the linchpin for Tottenham's success.

Pedro Porro could be key vs Arsenal

Porro's first foray into English football was marked by inconsistency following his initial loan move from Sporting Lisbon in January 2023 - made permanent for £39m last summer - but he has now established himself as one of Postecoglou's most important players.

This season, in all competitions, the 24-year-old has chalked up 31 fixtures for the Lilywhites and has scored twice and added seven assists, with his strike against Burnley in the FA Cup back in January speaking of the invaluable extra dimension he brings to the field.

So robust in his performances, tough in the tackle and boasting immense attacking qualities, the Spaniard ranks among the top 17% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 3% for assists, the top 7% for shot-creating actions, the top 14% for passes attempted, the top 11% for tackles and the top 2% for blocks per 90.

With elite playmaking abilities and an inborn aggression, Arsenal's chances of succeeding down N17 will be more than just diminished, providing the Spurs backline with both the steel and style to score a momentous result this afternoon.

Premier League 23/24: Top-tackling Defenders # Player Club No. of Tackles 1. Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 96 1. Emerson Palmieri West Ham United 96 3. Antonee Robinson Fulham 83 4. Pedro Porro Tottenham Hotspur 82 5. Diogo Dalot Manchester United 72 Stats via Premier League

The £85k-per-week Porro has posted one goal and seven assists across 29 top-flight outings this season, as per Sofascore, creating ten big chances, averaging 1.6 key passes, 2.8 tackles and 5.7 ball recoveries per game.

Moreover, he's been hailed for his "titanic" performances by Eccleshare and has the fire in his belly to rise to the occasion against a slick side in Arsenal.

Speaking of Kulusevski's qualities and how this could be used to spark technical success down the right flank is all well and good but without the sturdy, multi-faceted base that Porro would provide, there is no hope that the home team will find the fizz and cohesion needed.

While Porro has been recovering from a hamstring strain since losing to Newcastle two weeks back, his return might just hold the key to sending the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into ecstasy against Arsenal.