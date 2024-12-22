Perhaps the right way to look at it would be to acknowledge that Tottenham Hotspur were cruising against Manchester United on Thursday, and only entered anxious territory through two inexplicable Fraser Forster blunders.

Forster, 36, has done well since stepping in for the injured Guglielmo Vicario earlier in the month but is not a natural ball-playing keeper and thus struggles to implement Ange Postecoglou's vision to its maximum degree.

Still, Spurs just about held their nerve and advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-final, setting up a two-legged tie with Liverpool. Of course, the two teams meet before that New Year showdown, with Arne Slot's side making the trip to London later today.

The Premier League leaders have been near indomitable this season though have dropped points in successive top-flight matches, and Spurs will be confident that their attacking play can overpower Slot's drilled and dynamic team.

Of course, any hint of a blunder must be immediately snuffed out, for Mohamed Salah is playing some of the best football of his storied career and will pounce on the slightest opening.

Spurs have to stop Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's talisman has supercharged Slot's impressive start to life in England, with his clinical contributions providing the Reds with routes toward victory on numerous occasions, even when performing some way below their best.

Most Goals + Assists - Europe's Top Five Leagues (24/25) Rank Player Goals Assists G/A 1. Mohamed Salah 13 9 22 2. Harry Kane 14 7 21 2= Omar Marmoush 13 8 21 4. Raphinha 11 8 19 5. Robert Lewandowski 16 2 18 Stats via Transfermarkt

It will be a tough task stifling him, for the Egypt star is set to be up against both of Spurs' first-choice defensive axis, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, with the centre-backs out until the New Year with injuries.

Destiny Udogie missed out in midweek with a setback but is expected to reclaim his place at left-back from Djed Spence, and though the Italian hasn't been at his best this term, there's no question that his athleticism and power could prove to be a thorn in Salah's side.

Tottenham need an answer, and that's not just from a defensive standpoint. He didn't start against the Red Devils, but Brennan Johnson should certainly be unleashed from the outset against Liverpool.

Brennan Johnson can be Ange's answer to Salah

Liverpool have a brilliant strikeforce but Tottenham's frontline isn't exactly shoddy. Today's hosts have already scored 36 goals in the Premier League this term, whereas the Merseysiders have 31, albeit having played a game less.

Johnson has been a massive plus in this regard, unlocking a new level to his finishing and posting ten goals from 22 matches in all competitions this season.

Curiously, this means that the 23-year-old has already doubled his tally from last season, having played 16 matches fewer. It's no wonder Ange has hailed his "great vein of form" this season, but then the Australian manager isn't the only one.

Indeed, content creator HLTCO waxed lyrical about the Wales international's qualities during the 2023/24 campaign, saying:

"Brennan Johnson is such an exciting player to watch. He’s got frightening pace and directness; constantly looking to make something happen, it must be an absolute nightmare to defend against him."

Salah will be hungry for goals but so too will Spurs' attacking members. Heung-min Son is sure to reprise his spot on the left flank, while Dominic Solanke will have a point to prove at number nine, having been sold by Liverpool during his younger years.

Bukayo Saka is the only player to have created more (19) than Son's 12 big chances in the Premier League this year, suggesting that the South Korean will mix his output but maintain an emphasis on providing for his fellow forwards.

Premier League 24/25 - Big Chances Created Rank Player BCC 1. Bukayo Saka 19 2. Heung-min Son 12 2= Cole Palmer 12 4. Leif Davis 10 4= Lucas Digne 10 Stats via Premier League

The fluency between Tottenham's attacking aces bodes well for the squad's chances against the Redmen. Solanke and Johnson in particular could combine wonderfully to send the visitors packing.

As per FBref, Solanke ranks among the top 16% of Premier League forwards this season for successful take-ons and the top 10% for goal-creating actions per 90, making an interesting comment on the dynamic style that convinced Daniel Levy to fork out a club-record £65m sum for the 27-year-old.

With a brace against United on Thursday, Solanke's tally is up to nine goals and four assists from 22 appearances this season, but his quality is more indefinable than that of goal contributions.

His movement, hold-up play, and deceptive creativity are exactly why Tottenham paid for his signature, with reporter George Sessions further backing this up by describing him as a "pressing monster."

And therein lies the link to Johnson. By applying pressure on the Liverpool backline, Solanke can create spaces for Johnson, darting through the lines and entering promising positions from which Alisson's goal can be peppered.

The right winger will be eager to get his name on the score sheet this afternoon, sure, but he will also provide energy to stretch the likes of Robertson and negate the electricity of Luis Diaz, who will be forced to drop back and deal with his positional rival.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham have demonstrated attacking skills this season and defensive fragilities, and there's perhaps a consideration that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be in for a barnstormer.

For all the promise around Postecoglou's project, it's important to remember that the Lilywhites are currently tenth in the divisional standings and with only one win across their past four top-flight fixtures.

Johnson's performance could be key. With Salah in their side, Liverpool won't be short of power. Fire must be met with fire.