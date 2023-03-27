Journalist Tom Roddy has questioned whether the prospect of managing Tottenham Hotspur right now would be appealing to Julian Nagelsmann.

What's going on at Spurs?

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a return to the club, whilst recently sacked Bayern Munich manager Nagelsmann could be an attractive target. Tottenham wants to open talks with him over their vacant job.

The German's availability could provide the perfect opportunity for Spurs to hire a successor to Conte, but it remains to be seen whether he will want to join the club so soon after losing his job at Bayern.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (1.40), Roddy claimed that the situation at Spurs makes the job less appealing for Nagelsmann, and convincing him to join will be a tough ask.

"I think it is Spurs suddenly sensing an opportunity that didn't exist a week ago," he stated.

"They wanted him before in 2019, they wanted him to be Pochettino's replacement. He didn't want to do it then, now it's clear why, because he had the Bayern Munich job lined up, so he didn't want to do it at that point which makes total sense now.

"Would he want to go from Bayern, sacked and stunned by getting sacked, and go straight into another league, midseason, to a club in quite a lot of turmoil?

"There's a real uncomfortable atmosphere between fans and the hierarchy at that club at the moment, does he want to take that on?"

Should Nagelsmann join Spurs now?

Spurs are currently out of the running for a trophy this season, but face a battle to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Given that their place in the competition could determine what manager they could attract, it may be worth Spurs hiring their ideal candidate, if available now, to finish the season strongly and set them up for the next campaign.

If they can convince Nagelsmann to join now, rather than waiting until the end of the season, it could provide a boost to their top four hopes, and therefore be of huge benefit.

However, Nagelsmann himself may be better off waiting until the end of the season. With Graham Potter under pressure at Chelsea, and Carlo Ancelotti considering his Real Madrid future, other top jobs may become available to him, and if he commits to Spurs now, he could miss out on other clubs who may be interested in hiring him.