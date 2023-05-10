Tottenham Hotspur are still on the hunt for a new manager to lead them into next season following Antonio Conte's exit earlier this term.

The Daily Mail recently reported that the club are still hoping to appoint German head coach Julian Nagelsmann as their new boss, following his departure from Bayern Munich earlier this year.

Lilywhites chief Daniel Levy is attempting to pry technical director Lee Dykes from fellow Premier League side Brentford to have a solid structure in place for whoever ends up taking the job.

Whilst the potential duo of Dykes and Nagelsmann could be given funds to reshape the squad in the upcoming transfer window, Spurs could look to their academy for potential first-team contributors.

The ex-Bayern boss showcased his willingness to give young players an opportunity during his time in the Bundesliga and the emergence of Jamal Musiala was one of his biggest success stories, with the youngster scoring 23 goals and providing 18 assists in 73 matches for the manager.

Musiala predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder but can also feature anywhere across the frontline and Nagelsmann could find his next version of the German international if he joins Spurs by unleashing 20-year-old gem Yago Santiago from the U21 side.

Who is Yago Santiago?

The Spanish gem is also a no.10 who can play further up the pitch and on both flanks and his contract was extended until 2024, with the option for a further year, by the club in April, which suggests that they view him as a good prospect moving forward.

He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 30 appearances in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League combined this season, after managing three goals and five assists in 20 U18 Premier League outings in 2021/22.

The young maestro, who football.london journalist Alasdair Gold hailed as "bright" last year, has shown promise as a goalscorer and creator whilst playing in the youth set-ups and his statistics are not too dissimilar to what Musiala was doing for Bayern prior to his breakthrough.

Before making his first-team bow, the former Chelsea youngster scored eight goals and assisted three in 30 appearances for the German giant's academy side.

Since then, Musiala has scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists in 122 outings for Bayern in all competitions and Nagelsmann could attempt to extract a similar explosion of form from Santiago if he becomes Tottenham's next coach, given the Spaniard's impressive displays at youth level for the club.