Tottenham Hotspur manager target Julian Nagelsmann is 'interested' in taking the job, according to The Evening Standard and reporter Dan Kilpatrick.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The north Londoners have a succession of candidates on their radar to replace Antonio Conte, with chairman Daniel Levy apparently completing the due-diligence process of his search.

Spurs are now reportedly set to open more talks with a wide range of managers, both in work and unemployed, with Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim among the coaches of interest.

The Lilywhites have reportedly already made contact with both Nagelsmann and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique in their search, but now they are set to expand their net.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, according to reports, are also among the coaches who Levy admires - with Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou contending too.

Levy's managerial shortlist appears to be getting longer and longer as reports suggest Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter aren't out of the frame (90min).

Now, as per The Standard and Kilpatrick, one of the club's top targets in Nagelsmann is interested in taking the Spurs job and could be keen to join them.

However, that hasn't handed Tottenham a totally free run, as the German is believed to hold reservations of the club's structure and lack of a sporting director.

Nagelsmann has already ruled himself out of the running to become Chelsea manager as the Blues and Todd Boehly close in on ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

What could Nagelsmann bring to Spurs?

BBC Sport writer Raj Chohan has heralded Nagelsmann for his in-game tactical decisions, calling him 'crazy' in that regard, and his brand of intense, high-pressing football has potential to excite Spurs supporters.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has also praised the 35-year-old and backed him to be a success all the way back in 2018 during his Hoffenheim days.

The City head coach, speaking before his side took on Nagelsmann in a Champions League group stage game, said this on the tactician (via Bundesliga):

“I’m really, really impressed [with Nagelsmann]. Taking over Hoffenheim in such a bad situation so young. He will have a lot of success in his career. He’s already at a good team in a top competition. It’s the first time we meet, but hopefully it won’t be the last.”

Appointing the former RB Leipzig coach would be a stellar appointment for Spurs and excellent Conte replacement.