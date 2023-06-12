Tottenham Hotspur could well be set to rekindle their interest in Eintrach Frankfurt defender, Evan Ndicka, with the Lilywhites having previously been linked with the Frenchman back in January.

What's the latest on Ndicka to Tottenham?

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the north London outfit are seemingly set to rival the likes of Roma and AC Milan for the signing of the 23-year-old, with the promising centre-back set to be a free agent when his contract expires later this month.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "AC Milan has made a contractual offer to Evan Ndicka, 3 M € / year over 5 years. Scalable salary.

"Roma offers 4 M € / year over a period of 5 years. For the moment the Italians are in the best position to sign him. He also had contacts with Tottenham."

This follows reports from Germany back in the winter window that suggested Spurs had held talks regarding the signing of the Paris-born rock, with the 6 foot 4 ace having spent the last five years with the Bundesliga outfit.

Who is Evan Ndicka?

The former Auxerre ace could well represent a real upgrade on Clement Lenglet at N17 for new boss Ange Postecoglou, with recent reports suggesting that the on-loan Frenchman is unlikely to be signed on a permanent deal this summer.

Having been snapped up on a temporary basis from Barcelona ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, the 27-year-old formed part of a defence that shipped 63 league goals in 2022/23, an increase of 23 goals in contrast to the previous season.

While the one-time Sevilla man can not be solely blamed for those woes, it is telling that Tottenham were only able to keep one league clean sheet from his 26 Premier League outings, having notably been described as an "imposter" by ex-Spurs midfielder, Jamie O'Hara.

The addition of Ndicka then could well represent a dream replacement for the £145k-per-week dud, with the "phenomenal" talent - as previously hailed by former boss Adi Hutter - notably helping to keep six clean sheets from his 30 league appearances.

A left-footed option, like Lenglet, the younger man appeared to enjoy a far better season than his compatriot having achieved an average match rating of 6.81, as per Sofascore, while the Spurs loanee was only able to average 6.65 - ranking 20th among his teammates.

The Frankfurt ace appears to offer greater quality at defending his own box as he ranks in the top 17% for clearances and the top 20% for blocks made among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues, while Lenglet, by contrast, ranks in just the bottom 19% and the bottom 40% for those same two metrics, respectively.

According to journalist Christopher Michel, Ndicka also represents an "exciting complete package" as he is also "extremely goal-threatening", having scored 12 goals and provided ten assists in 183 games for his current side, while Lenglet, by contrast also boasts a tally of 22 goal involvements throughout his club career, albeit from over 350 appearances.

That would indicate that the signing of the £20k-per-week sensation could be the defensive upgrade that Postecoglou is in need of.