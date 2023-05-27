While the search to find a new permanent manager continues, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could well be closing in on a first summer signing...

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the Lilywhites are seemingly showing a strong interest in Galatasaray defender, Victor Nelsson, with Levy and co having reportedly already reached an agreement with the 24-year-old, centre-back.

The report suggests that the north Londoners are willing to fork out the required fee of around €25m (£22m) in order to prise the Denmark international from his current home, with the ten-cap gem having spent the last two seasons with the Super Lig side.

The piece goes on to add that while the Istanbul-based outfit are keen to keep the 6 foot 1 ace ahead of next season's Champions League campaign, the player's desire to leave and the ability to recoup a sizeable transfer fee could well tempt them into a sale.

Should Spurs sign Victor Nelsson?

Hailed as a "Danish lion" by one of Galatasaray's board members, Resit Omer Kukner, the former FC Copenhagen star could well be an astute addition as far as Levy is concerned, helping to provide further quality to a back line that has already shipped 62 Premier League goals this season.

The one-time Nordsjaelland man has enjoyed a solid campaign in Turkey for the prospective champions having helped to keep 15 clean sheets from 31 league outings thus far, while also showcasing his defensive prowess after averaging 3.4 clearances, 0.9 interceptions and 0.7 tackles per game in that time.

The dominant asset - who has also won an impressive 66% of his total duels - could well add further solidity to Tottenham next term, forming part of a stellar spine that would include his compatriot, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The latter man - who has previously been described as "invaluable" to the club by pundit Noel Whelan - typically offers an effective screen in front of the back four, showcased by the fact that he has averaged 1.6 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game from 35 league appearances this season and won 77% of his aerial duels.

The 27-year-old is a real "warrior" at the base of the midfield - according to Sky Sports journalist Nubaid Haroon - having established himself as a leading presence in the side since his £15m arrival from Southampton back in 2020.

Nelsson, too, has also previously been described as the "future leader of the Danish defence" - as per talent scout Jacek Kulig - with the Spurs target also seemingly having the ability to "play as a defensive midfielder", in the words of Kulig.

As such, whether the Galatasaray ace is to line up alongside Hojbjerg or just behind him in a centre-back berth, he could well add some further defensive steel to Tottenham's ranks.