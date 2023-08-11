Retired striker Alan Shearer has hilariously commented on the possible summer transfer of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich.

What is the latest Harry Kane transfers news?

In the last 24 hours or so, it has felt as though the long-standing questions over the Englishman's future may finally be resolved.

Indeed, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano even gave it the famous "here we go!", noting on Twitter that a deal was "completed between all parties" as Kane was given the "final green light" over a €100m (roughly £86.5m) fixed fee, plus add-ons up to €20m (roughly £17m) package to join Bayern.

However, that wasn't the end of it as things took a twist with a final "poker game" being played by Daniel Levy and co.

Romano again updated, noting that while Kane and his camp were waiting at the airport ready to fly to Munich, Levy and Spurs were now asking to change some small conditions of the deal.

Amid all the drama and uncertainty – on the same day the 2023/23 Premier League season begins, no less – former Newcastle United striker Shearer decided to comment on the situation,

Indeed, he took to Twitter to post a picture of himself as a pilot, insinuating that he would fly the Englishman to Germany himself in order to protect his goalscoring record with the comment: "Come on Harry it’s time to go!"

Who is the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer?

With 260 goals to his name, Shearer has netted the most times in the Premier League but Kane is only 47 goals behind him with 213 strikes of his own.

Wayne Rooney is next on the list (208), then it's Andrew Cole (187), with Sergio Aguero fifth (184) – but with those three all now retired from football, only one man could steal Shearer's record.

With that in mind, it's little wonder the former Blackburn Rovers title-winner is so keen to see the Spurs ace leaving English football for the first time in his career.

Fellow TV pundit and ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright loved the comment, taking to Twitter to share a number of crying laughing emojis – as you can see below.

And while opinion on whether Kane should leave or go has been spilt in some quarters, other fellow professionals have also commented on the situation.

For instance, Rio Ferdinand made his feelings known as he bluntly wrote on Twitter about how the Spurs striker shouldn't be worried about "personal honours" if he can go to Germany and win major trophies.

In full he said: "You don’t start ya career saying you want to win the golden boot winner - you want to win things for ya team.

"You only make it personal honours when that’s ya only option!! Good luck Harry Kane."

Of course, it appears Kane has decided he wants to join Bayern Munich but with some issues behind the scenes, it remains unclear if he will be able to complete a move this summer.

No doubt, Tottenham fans, Bundesliga fans, and Shearer will all nervously be keeping tabs on the situation as it develops over the coming hours.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this plays out, especially with Spurs' first game of the season on Sunday away at Brentford.