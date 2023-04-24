Journalist Alasdair Gold has stated that he likes the idea of Tottenham Hotspur taking a big gamble and hiring Vincent Kompany as manager.

What is the latest on Vincent Kompany and Spurs?

Having seen Antonio Conte depart and his assistant Cristian Stellini fail to really steady the ship, it's clear Spurs need to get it right with their next appointment.

Indeed, the Premier League outfit look to be a bit of a mess right now – the resignation of Fabio Paratici a testament to this – and if the wrong person comes in as their new head coach, things in north London could turn very toxic next term.

A number of high-profile names have been linked over the past few weeks. For instance, former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has been on the club's radar.

But it remains to be seen who exactly Daniel Levy and co will try and bring to Spurs. While talking about it all on his YouTube channel, however, Gold touted one interesting name.

Indeed, he said: "I like the idea of Vincent Kompany, although very much I think he's probably one of the biggest gambles out there in that regard.

"Although, sounds like he's on the Chelsea shortlist as well."

Will Spurs hire Vincent Kompany?

It certainly is a glowing endorsement of what Kompany has achieved with Burnley this season – getting them promoted from the Championship in record time – to have Chelsea also interested in his services.

Although, with Todd Boehly calling the shots in West London, that interest from the Blues doesn't necessarily mean that much these days.

Regardless, it's easy to see why the 37-year-old is building a reputation as one of the most promising managers in England right now.

What's more, The Sun has gone on the record to say that Kompany is a "leading contender" for the Spurs job. So it seems as though he could be genuinely considered.

At the same time, however, he is still fairly inexperienced – having taken charge of just 51 matches in England – and so it would be a big risk to appoint the Belgian.

Ideally, Spurs could wait to see how he gets on as a Premier League manager next season with Burnley. But of course, they can hardly wait around a year without hiring their own new head coach.

And so, if they do make a move for Kompany, it will be a bit of a leap of faith. Who knows, though, maybe he'd be worth it.