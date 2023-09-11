Ange Postecoglou has transformed Tottenham Hotspur into one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League, with Spurs picking up 10 points from their opening four games.

That's not to say that the former Celtic boss has abandoned his backline, either, with Spurs also keeping two clean sheets in four games to sum up an excellent start.

All of this comes in the wake of Harry Kane's exit, making Postecoglou's work all the more impressive so far. Without the forward, some may have been worried about Spurs' ability to find the back of the net, but they've done anything but struggle.

Meanwhile, it's always nice to have an academy graduate on the pitch, and losing Kane denied the Lilywhites of that somewhat. But, now, according to Alasdair Gold of Football London, one standout centre-back could be on his way to getting his chance.

What did Alasdair Gold say?

In his latest Q&A about Spurs, Gold spoke about the club's current defensive options, with the likes of Japhet Tanganga out on loan at Augsburg, and Davinson Sanchez completing a move to Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.

Their departures have opened the door for a fresh face to impress from the academy, however, and Gold believes that 18-year-old Alfie Dorrington may well be handed the opportunity, saying:

“I think Alfie Dorrington stands a better chance now of making some headway with Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga heading off. The young centre-back is a real talent and he’s been training with the first team at times and will continue to do so this season and that can only help his development."

It would certainly hand Postecoglou a defensive boost if Dorrington became a viable option in the current campaign. Whilst Spurs are out of the Carabao Cup, and don't have European football to think about, when competitions such as the FA Cup come around, or when the Premier League fixtures start coming thick and fast, Dorrington may just be needed in the first team, should injuries or suspensions occur.

Who is Alfie Dorrington?

An 18-year-old centre-back, Dorrington received his first professional contract just one day after his 17th birthday, making it a moment to remember for the young defender. He comes into the first-team picture at a good time, too, given Spurs' defensive departures, and the clean slate welcomed with the arrival of Postecoglou.

If the teenager manages to impress in training, then he may just get himself a chance to make his first-team debut. When it gets to around December, as mentioned, fixtures will start to come thick and fast in the Premier League, possibly resulting in rotation and a chance for fringe players to step up.

As things stand, the Lilywhites have Micky van de Ven, Eric Dier, and Cristian Romero to call upon when it comes to senior centre-back options, alongside another teenage in Ashley Phillips. Of course, Ben Davies can slot in, but the Welshman is primarily a left-back more than anything.

The fact is, as positive as things have been for Spurs, they could be a couple of injuries away from a defensive crisis, and may be forced to turn towards Dorrington to solve that if needed.