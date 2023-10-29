It's fair to say that Ange Postecoglou has breathed new life into Tottenham Hotspur, who were nothing more than a stagnated side after a wasteful few years under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. Daniel Levy has seemingly got an appointment right in the form of the Australian and has been rewarded for making that decision ever since.

The former Celtic boss has one of the most exciting and young squads in the Premier League at his disposal, but add some experience to that and the Lilywhites could finally end their wait for silverware. And that's where one particular player could come in.

Spurs transfer news

After losing Harry Kane in the summer, Spurs did well to welcome the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, who have both got off to perfect starts in North London. Maddison has particularly impressed and managed to continue his run of good form in Spurs' most recent victory against Crystal Palace. Postecoglou's side ran out 2-1 winners, courtesy of goals from Heung-min Son and some good work from Maddison resulting in an own goal.

To put into context just how quickly they've got going this season, Spurs sit top of the league after 10 games, unbeaten and two points clear of north London rivals Arsenal. Things could get even better, too, if they get their reported transfer target in the summer.

According to Phil Thomas of The Sun, Spurs are eyeing a move for Toni Kroos, who could cost just a nominal fee as early as January. The Real Madrid midfielder is on course to leave the La Liga giants next summer upon the expiry of his contract and a move to Tottenham is the likelier destination out of all the Premier League sides keen. This means that he would be a free agent and potentially the bargain of the summer for Spurs or others interested in the Premier League. Kroos, even at 34, could still have one more big move left to come.

Why Toni Kroos could leave Real Madrid

Kroos will go down as a Real Madrid legend, that much feels like a certainty. But with Jude Bellingham stealing the headlines and Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchoameni emerging, the former Bayern Munich man is struggling to gain a consistent starting place. With that said, it looks like the perfect time for a new era to begin for both Kroos and the Spanish giants after such a successful period together.

Kroos' stats show that he is still perfectly capable, even at 34. When compared to the current options in Postecoglou's midfield, it is the 34-year-old who stands out and could become a difference-maker if Spurs land his signature in a free deal next summer.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Passes Pass Completion Rate Toni Kroos 1 3 68 91.6% Yves Bissouma 0 0 64 91.3% Pape Matar-Sarr 1 1 58 87.9%

Throughout what has been an illustrious career, Kroos has earned deserved praise, including from former manager and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, who told Real France: "Toni Kroos will be remembered as a spectacular player, one of the best in the world in his position. When I arrived, well, you can imagine, I was really happy to be his coach."