A pundit has claimed that he wants an "incredible" teenager to replace James Maddison at Tottenham.

Spurs dealt top four setback as Maddison criticised

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's side were dealt a hammer blow in their pursuit of Champions League qualification over the weekend, losing 4-0 away to Newcastle United in arguably their worst performance of the campaign.

Goals from Alexander Isak (2), Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar rounded off an afternoon to forget for Postecoglou, with top four rivals Aston Villa rubbing salt in the wound as they cemented an impressive win away at title-chasing Arsenal.

Spurs never really got going and were second best in every department at St. James' Park, and their front line were largely ineffective against a solid Newcastle United side who nicked all of their goals at the right times.

Summer signing James Maddison was one of many players whose radar felt a little bit off, and the England international has been criticised for some of his performances since returning from an ankle ligament injury earlier in the campaign.

James Maddison's best league games for Tottenham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Burnley 2-5 Tottenham 8.89 Tottenham 2-0 Fulham 8.33 Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham 8.17 Brentford 2-2 Tottenham 7.84 Luton Town 0-1 Tottenham 7.74

TalkSPORT pundit Alan Pardew most recently claimed Maddison needs to improve and get back to his very best, especially with Euro 2024 just around the corner.

“He (Son) has been terrific and so has Maddison, although Maddison has definitely dropped off since that injury," said Pardew. “He is not having that same effect, and I think – we were saying earlier – if he is going to feature in the European Championship in the starting XI, he has got about six or seven games to get back up to form.”

Maddison has been a star overall for Postecoglou, and this little slump doesn't really change that, but Swedish pundit Martin Aslund is already hopeful one player can eventually usurp the former Leicester City star.

Aslund hoping Bergvall replaces Maddison at Tottenham

Speaking on Studio Allsvenskan's podcast, as relayed by Sport Witness, Aslund says he hopes teenager Lucas Bergvall will replace Maddison at Tottenham, but he actually doesn't think it will happen - as much as he may want it.

“I think he will be a very good national team player. I think he ends up in a top team in the Benelux and there he can become the GOAT [Greatest of all time],” he said.

“Will he replace James Maddison at Tottenham? I hope I’m wrong and that he does, but I don’t think so. People take what I say the wrong way, Lucas is an incredible footballer.

“If you see how Bergvall plays football, he is an opportunist, he often does the difficult things. If you’re going to play in the Premier League and have that role, you have to check which other players have it, how many Swedish players have that role? There are extremely few, so then Lucas Bergvall must become one of the best players in Swedish history. Am I sure he will be? No, I don’t think so.”