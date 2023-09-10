To say that Ange Postecoglou has hit the ground running at Tottenham Hotspur would be an understatement. The former Celtic boss has breathed new life into the Lilywhites, who are now finally blossoming once again in the early stages of the campaign.

When Spurs lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, without really replacing him, some may have been quick to worry about Spurs' ability to keep up with the rest of the Premier League's top six. With four games gone, however, only Manchester City have earned more points than Postecoglou's side, who have already defeated Manchester United this season.

Spurs deserve credit for replacing Kane's goals through other sources, sharing the goals round. And, now, a forgotten man could finally play his part, with Alasdair Gold suggesting that he'd slot in well in the current system.

What did Alasdair Gold say?

In his latest Q&A, Gold spoke about the options at Postecoglou's disposal, including those who are yet to play. Of course, with no European football this season, opportunities may be hard to come by for fringe players, but Gold believes that certain players can put themselves in contention.

Among those that Gold spoke about was Bryan Gil, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Sevilla last season, starting in the La Liga side's Europa League final victory over AS Roma but is yet to feature this season.

Speaking about Gil, Gold said, via Football London:

“Gil can play on either flank. I’m fascinated to see whether he can force his way into Postecoglou’s thinking.

“There’s a lot of competition now for those wide spots but the little Spaniard will fit nicely into the way the Australian wants his players to play. It’s all about whether he gets the minutes to show it though.”

The winger, himself, suggested on social media that he is ready to kickstart his Spurs career, posting a picture in the Spurs gym, with the caption saying, soon. With that said, it will certainly be interesting to see whether he can force his way into Postecoglou's plans after the international break.

Should Spurs play Bryan Gil?

Given Dejan Kulusevski's slow start to the season, scoring just once in five games in all competitions, it could be a more than warranted decision by Postecoglou to hand Gil a chance over the coming months.

Statistically speaking, if the Spaniard took his Sevilla form to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, then the Lilywhites would have themselves an excellent attacking option. Gil's biggest asset could come through his ability to win the ball back, given Postecoglou's need for players who are able to press high up the pitch.

As per FBref, Gil is in the top 94 percentile for interceptions per 90, with 0.94, whilst also sitting in the top 85 percentile for tackles, making 1.93 per 90. So, it's clear that the winger can, in fact, slot straight into the system that is currently having so much success at Spurs, giving Postecoglou plenty to think about.

Looking to kickstart his Lilywhites career, Gil may well be desperately hoping to receive plenty of opportunities in the Premier League under Postecoglou this season, so he could be a player to keep an eye on.