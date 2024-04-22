Tottenham have made contact to sign a new defender this summer, it has emerged, but may face competition for his signature from Juventus and Chelsea.

Lilywhites in need of squad depth

What began as a successful Premier League season under Ange Postecoglou is threatening to fizzle out in north London, with the Lilywhites now six points behind Aston Villa and the final Champions League spot, albeit with two games in hand on Unai Emery's side.

But with just two wins in their last five games and clashes with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal among their final six games, there is a strong possibility that they miss out on Champions League football next season, and will have to do with a Europa League spot.

Many of their struggles have been due to injuries, and with European football of some sort certain for next season, they will need a bigger squad to allow more rotation and prevent injuries derailing their season in the same way once more.

With that in mind, they are already eyeing up a move for a defender.

Now, sources in Italy have credited the Lilywhites with a return to the Serie A market this summer as they eye up a move for Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu, who has impressed for the Serie A outfit this season.

After a string of substitute appearances in the first half of the campaign, he has started each of the Italian side's last four outings, and grabbed a goal last time out against Sassuolo.

As per Sport Witness, Tottenham are 'in the picture' to sign the young Dane, but they will face competition from Juventus to do so. The Lilywhites have 'initiated contact' to sign the talented teen, while Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are both also keeping tabs on the situation.

Lecce, for their part, are willing to cash in on their youngster provided they receive a fee of 20m euros (£17m), a massive profit on the 200,000 euros (£170k) shelled out to sign him just last summer.

Dorgu vs Udogie 23/24 domestic leagues Patrick Dorgu Destiny Udogie Appearances 27 28 Minutes played 1217 2398 Goals and assists 2 5 Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.16 3.95 Shots on target per 90 0.51 0.34 Yellow Cards 5 5

But Dorgu might have to go above and beyond to win over the Spurs fans should he make the switch. On two separate occasions, the teenager has revealed his desire to move to the Premier League, but specifically to turn out in Chelsea blue.

“Chelsea is my dream to play for. I have been a fan of them for over 10 years, so it would be a huge dream to play for them”, he revealed in October 2023.

He doubled down more recently when quizzed on the Blues, though he refused to rule out moving to another side: “I have been a Chelsea fan for many years, so of course it’s clear that it is a dream. That’s not to say I can’t switch to other teams in the Premier League, but even if things aren’t going so well for them right now, they’re my team.”

Despite his open Chelsea allegiance, Dorgu could prove the perfect back up to Destiny Udogie on the left flank of Ange Postecoglou's new look defence.