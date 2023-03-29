Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed it could take months for Tottenham Hotspur to appoint a new manager rather than anything happening in the near future.

What's the latest on Spurs and their manager search?

Amid a run of poor form and explosive comments, Spurs opted to sack Antonio Conte and so Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason have been asked to step up and take charge for the time being.

The announcement may have only come days ago, but already a number of names are being linked with the job. Indeed, Julian Nagelsmann is said to be open to talks having recently been fired from Bayern Munich, while former boss Mauricio Pochettino seems to perpetually be discussed as a possible option.

However, despite all these exciting rumours, Romano has suggested that a decision will not happen any time soon with the process expected to drag on for a while yet.

While talking about how it could all impact Harry Kane's future on The United Stand, the journalist outlined when he thinks a new head coach might come in.

He said: “I think this kind of manager situation will make things slow [for Kane's decision].

"Also because Tottenham are not appointing a new coach in a few hours or days. It probably will take weeks or months.”

Who is linked with the Spurs manager job?

Beyond Nagelsmann and Pochettino, the likes of Marco Silva, Roberto De Zerbi, Sergio Conceicao, Thomas Frank, and Vincent Kompany have emerged as credible options for the club (via Sky Sports).

With so many managers to consider, it's no wonder Daniel Levy and co might need months before coming to any final decision on the matter.

Of course, Spurs still have plenty to play for. After all, with just ten games left to go in the Premier League, they sit fourth in the division hoping to keep themselves in the Champions League next term.

With that in mind, the club do run the risk of not qualifying if Stellini and Mason don't have the quality to see out the final run-in with much success.

But certain managers may not want to come in until the summer, so they can get a full pre-season under the belt before being judged – while also knowing what European competition, if any, the north London side will be competing in.

All in all, there are a number of great candidates who will all have different demands if they are to join Spurs and so this hunt for a new head coach could take some time.