There's still a long season left to play for all involved, but Tottenham Hotspur deserve credit for the start they've made under Ange Postecoglou. After losing Harry Kane in the summer, some may have expected the Lilywhites to fall apart, but they've looked at their best since Mauricio Pochettino's best seasons in North London, with the likes of James Maddison taking centre stage.

What's scary for the rest of the Premier League is that Postecoglou's side are far from the finished article. They could still do with a number of additions, be that a striker or perhaps even one particular La Liga gem, who they have reportedly sent scouts to watch in the last few weeks.

Spurs transfer news

Spurs recruited well in the summer, and Maddison's stats have been some of the most impressive in the Premier League so far this season. The England international has contributed to seven goals in eight league games, with two goals and five assists to his name in a blistering start at his new club. Those in North London, including chairman Dani Levy, will be hoping that every addition follows in the midfielder's footsteps, whether it be in January or next summer.

The latest Javi Guerra transfer news suggests that the Valencia midfielder could be among those additions. According to 90min, Spurs are among the sides to have sent scouts to watch the young Spaniard in recent weeks, ahead of a potential move. Any deal will be an expensive one, however, with Guerra's release clause reportedly sitting at £86m (€100m), and his Valencia contract expiring in 2027.

The La Liga side are keen to keep hold of their youngster, too, with Valencia sporting director Miguel Angel Corona saying:

"We are fully aware that we have a player with enormous potential for the future and the ability to perform at a good level now. That is why the club have decisively moved him up to the first team in recent months. It is not in our plans to sell him to any club."

Javi Guerra stats

Throughout his short senior Valencia career, Guerra's stats have always been impressive, and this season has been no different. The 20-year-old has been involved in four goals in nine La Liga games, with three goals, and one assist from midfield. Compared to some of Spurs' current midfield options, too, he has more than kept up in certain areas, as per FBref.

Player Goals + Assists Progressive Carries Take-ons completed Javi Guerra 4 17 16 Yves Bissouma 0 25 17 Pape Matar Sarr 2 11 6

At just 20 years of age, Guerra has plenty of time to improve and move beyond Postecoglou's current options, should a move materialise. It remains to be seen whether Spurs push on in an attempt to secure the Valencia man's signature, especially given his hefty release clause, but it is clear that Guerra has the talent to possibly improve the Lilywhites' current squad.

If Spurs qualify for a place in Europe this season, be it in the Europa Conference League, Europa League, or the Champions League, then adding depth in the form of players like Guerra could be the key to success.