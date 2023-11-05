As starts go, Ange Postecoglou couldn’t have asked for better than the one he has enjoyed at Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are now the only unbeaten team in the Premier League this season following Arsenal’s defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, and have already squared off against their North London rivals, Liverpool and Manchester United. What makes things even better is the fact that all of this is without record goalscorer Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich during the summer.

Postecoglou could get another boost in the January transfer window, too, with reports suggesting that Spurs have joined the race for a Champions League-winning midfielder.

Spurs transfer news

Usually, a transfer window which results in the departure of a club’s best player can be written off as one to forget fairly quickly. In the case of Spurs, though, it has been the complete opposite. With every game, their summer spending has looked more and more wiser and James Maddison, in particular, has looked better and better.

Of course, at some stage, Kane’s exit may begin to take its toll, especially if injuries occur and the fixtures begin to come thick and fast. As of right now, Heung-min Son is making Kane’s exit seem like a lifetime ago as his side enjoy their blistering start. Things could get even better for the Lilywhites in the winter window as well with the potential arrival of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy via Sport Witness, Spurs are eyeing a move to sign Phillips on loan from Manchester City in January when they could also face competition from Serie A giants Juventus. The Premier League champions are reportedly opening up to the idea of allowing their midfielder to head out on loan as he looks to finally get some game-time.

“Excellent” Kalvin Phillips needs move

If ever there was a player that needed a January move, it is Phillips. The former Leeds United man has never really got going at Manchester City and even when Rodri found himself suspended this season, Pep Guardiola refused to turn to the defensive midfielder.

Spurs could be the perfect choice for Phillips too, given the environment that Postecoglou has created in North London. It has allowed the likes of Yves Bissouma to rediscover their best form - something that the City man so desperately needs. Phillips also shares the same agent as Ben Davies, which could help any potential deal. At his best, the England international has previously been at the centre of praise from Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, who said:

“He’s been excellent. To play in the enormity of the matches he did in the summer and play as well as he did is massive credit to him. He’s a very, very good player and he’s been a really important part of this – we’re 16 games unbeaten [in regulation time] now and he’s been a huge part of that.”

When the January transfer window swings open, whether it is a move to Spurs, Juventus or elsewhere, Phillips certainly looks like one to keep an eye on as he makes a late attempt to work his way back into Southgate’s thinking for next summer’s Euros by gaining crucial minutes.