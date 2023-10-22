Tottenham Hotspur remain one of only two unbeaten sides in the Premier League at this point in the season. The Lilywhites, alongside North London rivals Arsenal, have got off to a blistering start, defeating the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. With every week, the appointment of Ange Postecoglou looks more and more like Daniel Levy's first act of genius since welcoming Mauricio Pochettino all those years ago.

Whilst in a position of strength, Spurs must take advantage, both on and off the pitch. On the pitch, they have the chance to begin the cycle of creating history. Meanwhile, away from the flawless turf at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they could return to the transfer market to welcome one particular rising star.

Spurs transfer news

Spurs' start becomes all the more impressive when you consider the exit of record goalscorer Harry Kane in the summer. The England international swapped North London for Bayern Munich in the hope of finally ending his search for silverware. His former club, meanwhile, spent their newfound riches on the arrivals of players such as James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, and Micky van de Ven.

Now, however, the latest Kerem Akturkoglu transfer news suggests that Levy could make his move for the winger. According to Milliyet, Spurs sent scouts to watch the Galatasaray man in his side's 2-1 victory over Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig. The Premier League side were reportedly not alone in their scouting, however, with Atletico Madrid also sending officials to watch Akturkoglu.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will push ahead with a deal to sign the 25-year-old. If the scout reports come back and highlight a number of positives, then he may well find himself on Levy's shortlist for either January or next summer's transfer window.

Who is Kerem Akturkoglu?

Now 25, Akturkoglu's appearances have seen him become Mr Consistent at Galatasaray. He has featured in 129 of his last 133 possible matches for both his club and the Turkish national team. Availability can mean more than most traits these days, too, given the incredible number of games that sides play week in, week out. The winger has the ability to go with that injury-free run, too.

Akturkoglu's stats also speak for themselves. The winger has gotten off to a flying start for Galatasaray on that front this season, recording 12 goal involvements in just 17 games, having scored five and assisted a further seven. It is the type of numbers that Maddison has been applauded for at Spurs, which only makes the mind wonder just how clinical both the England international and current Spurs target could be together.

Postecoglou certainly has a lot to think about if Levy is willing to sanction a deal. As things stand, Richarlison and Johnson share the role on the left of the attacking quartet in North London, but the arrival of Akturkoglu could change that. The Galatasaray man has more than done enough so far this season to warrant a move in the next two transfer windows, so it could be one to watch.