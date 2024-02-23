Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are planning to make a "top-level" signing for manager Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Spurs back Postecoglou with key January signings

In their race to seal a top four finish and Champions League qualification, it was imperative for Spurs to back Postecoglou with key signings like Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin in the January window.

Dragusin, who joined in a £25 million deal from Genoa, came in to provide a much-needed back up centre-back option to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Van de ven's injury absence earlier this season really crippled Postecoglou's side for a period, while Romero appears consistently flirts with suspension.

Werner's addition gifts Tottenham some attacking versatility in the forward areas, and he got off to a good start, bagging two assists in his first two top flight matches.

Tottenham's next league games Date Crystal Palace (home) March 2nd Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd

Reports suggest Spurs are already planning for the summer window, and it is believed that another major defensive signing could be in the offing. Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite is among the options Levy and co are considering ahead of the summer, among a few others, with Postecoglou seemingly plotting a defensive reshuffle.

Tottenham planning to make "top-level" defender signing

Now, according to journalist Dean Jones, Tottenham are indeed planning to make a "top level" defender signing this summer as the club cast their net far and wide.

“The situation hasn't changed, and Tottenham have always intended to sign two top-level centre-backs across 2024," said Jones.

"They’ve got one through the door, and now, in the summer window, the plan is to go after another. Calafiori and Morato might be mentioned now, but the net is being cast wider than that. They’ve got some interesting options opening up to them. Still, from what I understand, they’re not committing at this stage, even though they want to make early moves in the summer transfer window similar to how they did in the winter market.”

In terms of the players linked, we believe Branthwaite could be the best option for Spurs, albeit a potentially expensive one. Homegrown and playing a starring role for Everton this season, Sky pundit Jamie Carragher is among the 21-year-old's growing list of admirers.

"I think he is [special]. And what is really special as well is the amount of centre-backs we have in the Premier League aged 21 or younger," said Carragher on Sky.

“I remember being a young lad going in myself at Liverpool and it’s an unforgiven position, I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have.

“Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo I think has been outstanding. But I think this lad has been pretty special and he’s a big part of why in my eyes Everton still have a great chance of staying up, him and his partnership with Tarkowski.”