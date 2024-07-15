Tottenham have reportedly made contact to sign a player wanted by Antonio Conte during his time in north London in a move that could finally come to fruition under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs hunting additions

The lowest scorers in the Premier League's top seven sides last season, Spurs are on the looking for reinforcements to bolster Ange Postecoglou's ranks ahead of the new campaign.

They have already added two players, with Timo Werner re-joining the club on another loan from RB Leipzig after a successful six months in north London and Archie Gray arriving in a deal worth £30m from Leeds United.

But the Lilywhites are still keen to strengthen in attack before the new campaign kicks off, with the club back in the Europa League for the first time since the 2020/21 season.

Postecoglou himself admitted that his frontline was an area requiring reinforcement earlier in pre-season: "You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries but we're fairly light in that area.

"We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up. We're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen."

Tottenham's options in attack Player PL Goals 23/24 Timo Werner 2 Heung-Min Son 17 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Manor Solomon 0 Brennan Johnson 5

Tottenham try for Conte target

Reports in Italy now claim that Spurs have made contact to try and sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer. The Italian was one of the most highly-rated players in Europe but suffered a cruciate ligament tear in 2022 which he has struggled to recover from.

At the end of 2023, he was singled out for praise by former teammate and Azzurri icon Giorgio Chiellini, who labelled him "unstoppable" in a 1v1 situation.

"He's not the type of player that links the team, like a number 10, not a player that likes to have the ball and connect passes with team-mates, but one against one, he's unstoppable. "We have to use that in the space, one against one, starting from the edge and trying to shoot or cross into good positions. "That's the player that Chiesa is and that makes the difference. He would be good for Bayern, he would be good for Juventus and also many other teams all over Europe because these skills are unique and he's very good at that. "He's maybe not able to do other things but in those skills, he's very, very, very good."

Conte was keen to sign the Italian back in 2022 but was priced out of a move for his services, but now Juventus are willing to let him leave cheaply.

Chiesa, who found the net 10 times last season for the Turin side, is entering the final 12 months of his £180,000 a week deal with the Old Lady. As a result, Juve are willing to let him leave for around 25m euros (£21m) according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, with Tottenham having "made contact" over a potential move for the winger.

Roma and Chelsea are also both credited with an interest, but Chiesa has put the Italian side on hold as he eyes up a move to the Premier League, the report continues, with Chiesa keen to leave Italy.