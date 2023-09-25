Credit where credit is due, Tottenham Hotspur have looked a side transformed under Ange Postecoglou, even after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Seemingly gone are the days of struggling to find an attacking spark, and arrived are the days of true attacking intent, with the Lilywhites scoring plenty of goals during the current Premier League campaign.

They could yet add to what is already an exciting frontline when January comes around, too, with reports suggesting that they could make a surprising move for one particular Arsenal target, who could be the final piece to Postecoglou's attacking puzzle in North London.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

In the summer transfer window, Spurs spent a reported €249m (£217m) on reinforcements, spending the Kane money in impressive fashion to ensure a solid start to their Premier League campaign. The likes of Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, and Micky van de Ven all walked through the door to help Postecoglou start his rebuild at the club.

With everything coming together, Spurs could now turn their attention to further improvements, too, and that could include a surprise move in January for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele. According to The Mirror, Spurs, Arsenal, and West Ham United are keeping a close eye on the Frenchman, who is yet to score or assist since making a reported £50m move to PSG this summer.

Given the fact that he has only just made the move to the French capital, it would certainly be a surprise if Dembele, on £335,000-a-week, departed in January. That said, his slow start could quickly turn into a spell to forget, potentially resulting in a move away. When the winter transfer window comes around, it will certainly be interesting to see if Spurs, and others, push on for Dembele's signature.

How has Ousmane Dembele performed this season?

Dembele never really lived up to the hype at Barcelona, scoring just 40 goals and struggling for fitness, after making an eye-watering reported £135.5m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. So far, it's been a similar story at PSG, too, with zero goal involvements in five games at the club prior to the weekend's fixtures, representing a disappointing start.

On paper, an attacking combination of Kylian Mbappe and Dembele should be setting the world alight, but that hasn't been the case, and the Ligue 1 champions haven't had the best of starts in France's top flight.

Luis Enrique will be hoping to see his side improve, that's for sure, and Dembele could be at the centre of that once he finds his feet. Enrique recently praised the summer arrival, despite his form, saying, via The Mirror:

“If I were a supporter of a team, I would pay to see Ousmane Dembele. He’s a totally different player. He is unpredictable, overflows, [and] works magic.

“It’s true that he may have missed things and didn’t score his first goal, but the day that happens, I’m sure he’ll score a lot later. This happens to all attackers. It’s wonderful for a coach to have a player of this quality and level available.”