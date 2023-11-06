Now the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League this season, it’s fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur are in their best form since the Mauricio Pochettino days. Some may have doubted Ange Postecoglou’s ability to transfer his success in the Scottish Premiership to England’s top flight and the North London side, but here we are with the Lilywhites leading the chasing pack in the surprise of the campaign so far.

There is still a possibility that Spurs get even better too, whether this comes through the coaching of Postecoglou or the January transfer window. The future windows could reportedly lead them to one particular target.

Spurs transfer news

Despite losing Harry Kane, Spurs came out of the summer transfer window looking better than when it got underway. James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have been particularly impressive and are often names mentioned when the annual conversation about the signing of the season comes up. The fact is, the Lilywhites executed their summer transfer plan to perfection and have reaped the rewards ever since.

With the clear potential that Postecoglou’s side have, Daniel Levy may well be wise to invest even more in future reinforcements, which could result in the arrival of another central defender. According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Spurs are eyeing a move for Slobodan Rubezic, who Postecoglou is reportedly a fan of. The manager recently sent scout Ian Broomfield to Scotland when the Aberdeen man caught the eye once again in his debut campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

Having only joined Aberdeen during the summer, it remains to be seen whether Spurs can convince the Scottish side to part ways with Rubezic as early as January. That means that the summer window could be the way forward for a potential move to take place. For now, however, Spurs’ interest remains just that.

Spurs interested in “aggressive” Rubezic

Whilst Rubezic isn’t currently a big name, the solid start to life that he’s enjoyed at Aberdeen combined with the fact that he’s just 23 years of age means that Spurs could get themselves a real bargain if they pushed ahead with a potential deal. They’ve already got Van de Ven for years to come and finding a future partner within their backline for the Dutchman could be the key to any success in the coming years.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is certainly a fan of Rubezic, saying: "I have watched a lot of him and got to know him a bit by speaking over zoom calls, and he is my type of character that I believe should be here at Aberdeen.

"He is a winner first and foremost and is also aggressive, and will be good character who will fit into the dressing room. If you have those things, then you have got a real good chance of doing well.

“He can also play a bit, and for the size of him he can also run and move which is a big part of the way we want to do things. He just wants to train and win and I think the fans will really take to him."