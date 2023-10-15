Eight games into the Premier League season, it's fair to say that Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur have got off to a blistering start. The North London club sit top of the league, unbeaten, and have already defeated Manchester United and Liverpool, whilst also taking a point from The Emirates. The international break, in truth, may have come at a bad time for them, given their form, but it has at least helped one particular star edge closer to a return.

Postecoglou's squad has already impressed this season, but it looks likely that we'll finally see it closer to full strength with one return adding an extra dynamic for the former Celtic boss.

What's the latest Spurs injury news?

When it comes to injuries so far this season, Spurs have been rather fortunate, having avoided any major concerns. And, after the departure of Harry Kane in the summer transfer window arguably left them short in attack, maintaining the fitness of key men such as Heung-min Son has been vital to their flawless start. As things stand, the latest Spurs injury news has Postecoglou without Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, and Rodrigo Bentancur.

A recent Bentancur injury update has left Spurs fans with more good news, however, with the Argentine set to make his return in the middle of November, according to Football Insider. Reacting to the news, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

"It’s massive news. If anything it’s just a different option for Postecoglou. But I was watching this guy last season and thinking: 'This guy has got it all'.

“He can play anywhere in the midfield. He can play deep, he can go further forward. Some of the runs he was making in behind were great – and he’s quick as well. Postecoglou has been playing Sarr in there, and I think he’ll come in for Sarr. Then you’ve got a midfield of Bissouma, Bentancur and Maddison. It’s frightening.”

When did Rodrigo Bentancur get injured?

To put into context just how long Bentancur has been out for at Spurs, the last time that he played, Antonio Conte was still in charge. The former Juventus midfielder suffered an ACL injury in a 4-1 defeat against Leicester City back in February and has been on the sidelines ever since. In his absence, the Lilywhites have moulded a solid midfield under Postecoglou, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr combining well behind the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Richarlison.

With that said, it begs the question as to just where Bentancur will slot in when he is finally back from injury. Given the quality that he has, the Argentine may just force Postecoglou into an adjustment in the middle of the park, in a sacrifice that may work out for the better in the long term. It will certainly be interesting to see if it is Bissouma or Sarr who could lose their place, following the starts that they've made to the season.

When mid-November comes around, the Spurs manager may well have a big decision to make, welcoming Bentancur into his set-up for the first time.