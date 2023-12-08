Sky Sports have shared an update on the players who could leave Tottenham in January and it is believed "another player" could join some familiar names.

Spurs players linked with January exit

Manager Ange Postecoglou has had to deal with a plethora of injury and suspension problems in the last month, all starting from their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea at the beginning of November. The likes of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, two key players, won't be seen again until 2024 with other long-term absentees like Manor Solomon and Rodrigo Bentancur also unavailable right now.

Bentancur in particular is a frustrating blow as he only just returned from another long-term problem, while Ivan Perisic isn't expected to play again this season. Despite this, there are still reports that Spurs could rid certain members from their depleted squad next month.

Defender Eric Dier could be sold by Spurs in January, and it is believed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may also leave Tottenham with Juventus interested in signing him. Richarlison, who has just returned from surgery on his pubic bone, is said to be attracting winter window interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia as well.

It will be interesting to see who will end up departing Spurs, and who sporting director Johan Lange will bring in to ultimately signs to replace them, as the last thing Postecoglou needs is fewer options.

Tottenham are without a win since their 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace in late October, losing four and drawing one in their last five league matches.

Lloris can leave Spurs in January

The aforementioned Spurs players have been regularly linked with north London exits in the last few weeks, but one man we have heard little about is long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman hasn't played a single minute under Postecoglou this season, and with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024, his exit will be a formality later in the year. However, Sky Sports now share Lloris is free to leave Spurs as soon as January.

Postecoglou called Lloris an "important" figure behind the scenes this week, but the 36-year-old will be allowed to depart next month as "another player" who can leave Tottenham alongside both Dier and Hojbjerg.

Signed from Lyon in 2012, the shot-stopper has been a pivotal servant for Spurs over his 11-year stay, having made 444 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites. Lloris is also a legend at international level. He became the most-capped France player of all time last year, clinching a record long-held by Lillian Thuram.

Hugo Lloris strengths Hugo Lloris weaknesses (via WhoScored) Shot stopping Concentration

“Records are made to be broken," said Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps on Lloris (via Get Football News France).

"It’s the longevity of two exemplary players, two great professionals who have both kept themselves at a very, very high level. These records mean something. Some are more anecdotal than others, but this one speaks for itself.”