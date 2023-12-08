Tottenham really want a "complete" centre-back who's found his way to the very top of Spurs' transfer wishlist for January, according to Sky Sports.

Centre-backs linked with moves to Spurs

Manager Ange Postecoglou was forced to play Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as a makeshift centre-back pairing before Cristian Romero's return from suspension against West Ham. Spurs' head coach doesn't appear to favour Eric Dier, who has now found his way onto the treatment table alongside star defender Micky van de Ven and youngster Ashley Phillips.

Van de ven is expected to make his return in early 2024, but his and Romero's recent absences have seriously exposed Tottenham's lack of options in central defence.

As a result, it is now widely reported that Spurs want to sign a left-sided centre-back in the January transfer window. Chairman Daniel Levy was thought to be chasing Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly on summer deadline day to give Postecoglou another option, but a move for the Englishman ultimately didn't come to fruition (The Times).

However, there is no shortage of alternatives to Kelly as we approach the January window.

Indeed, Uruguay defender Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida, Benfica starlet Morato and Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio are all rumoured defender targets for Spurs from the last few weeks alone.

Another to have been mentioned sporadically is Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, who is currently enjoying the best season of his Toffees career after spending last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

The Englishman has been a key player under Sean Dyche so far, so much so that he is now a top, top target for Postecoglou and new sporting director Johan Lange.

Tottenham really want Branthwaite

That information comes from Sky Sports, who say Branthwaite is really wanted by Tottenham as the 21-year-old becomes one of the club's most important defensive targets. The defender joins Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo as players they are huge fans of, but it won't be easy to prise any of them away from their clubs mid-season.

Going back to Branthwaite, he could be an excellent option taking into account age, quality and proven experience shining in the Premier League.

Likened to van de Ven by Football Transfers, the young centre-back has come on leaps and bounds since returning to Goodison Park earlier this year. He's now a mainstay under Dyche, having started 13 top-flight matches and being described as a "revelation" by members of the media like Mail journalist David Kent.

At PSV, Branthwaite earned plenty of admirers as well, like their former boss and ex-Man United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

“He is a great talent," said van Nistelrooy (via X).

"The boy is 20, but he has a future. He is good on the ball, can play on the left or the right of centre-back because he is two-footed. He has height and speed, so he is very complete.”