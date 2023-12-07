Tottenham Hotspur talks are "underway" to sign a "very quick" player for manager Ange Postecoglou in January, according to reports this week.

Lange transfer targets for Spurs

New sporting director Johan Lange arrived early last month from Aston Villa with a view of guiding Spurs through what will be an all-important winter transfer window.

The Dane signed big names like striker Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during his spell in the Midlands, two names which have since gone on to thrive under Unai Emery, with Spurs supporters now hoping he can replicate that success at N17.

Lange is reportedly chasing a new centre-back and winger ahead of next month. Everton defender Ben Godfrey is a key Tottenham target for Postecoglou's defence, while Juventus forward Samuel Iling-Junior is being linked to Spurs as well.

Postecoglou, speaking in a press conference last month, confirmed that Tottenham's planning for the transfer window is well underway for next month.

"I guess the challenge for us was they all came at once as it hasn't been staggered. In terms of January, the planning is well away with that," said Postecoglou on January transfers.

"Johan [Lange] has come in and he's leading that in terms of all the background work. My involvement and my own sort of ramp up to it as we get closer to January and understanding exactly what our requirements are at the moment, although work has been done in the background with Johan leading it and he's brought in some people to help him in that area. We'll work with him when the time is right."

In terms of Iling-Junior, he's a player who's becoming more and more heavily linked with a move to Tottenham ahead of January. Reports have suggested that Spurs are in pole position to sign the 20-year-old mid-season, while others claim Lange is preparing an offer for Iling-Junior.

Tottenham talks "underway" for Iling-Junior

According to il BiancoNero (via Sport Witness), Spurs contacts are now "underway" to sign Iling-Junior and talks have apparently been held with Juve director Cristiano Giuntoli in England. It's added that the winger "can move" to north London in January, with it looking more and more likely he could be on his way to Tottenham going by other recent reports beforehand as well.

The Englishman has found game time difficult to come by in Turin, and it appears Postecoglou's side could offer him a feasible Premier League route.

According to journalist Michele Neri, the "very quick" attacker, who's also been likened to Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, is very well-liked at Juve.

“Iling Junior is a very quick player, who loves to take on opposing full-backs and attack the vertical spaces, in a very direct way,” Neri explained to TNT Sports.

“He is a left winger who can also play as a right winger if needed. He has a great sense for dribbling and a speed from a standing start that other Juventus players do not have.

“In these qualities you can absolutely see shades of Rafael Leao when the AC Milan superstar was a bit younger. The fans went crazy for him after the Benfica game where he played 20 minutes and really shone, providing an assist to Milik."