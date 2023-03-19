Referee Simon Hooper and his VAR team may have made a big mistake when handing out a late penalty against Tottenham Hotspur in their recent 3-3 draw.

What's the latest on Spurs and VAR?

In the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Spurs looked to be cruising to all three points away at Southampton as they led 3-1 deep into the second half.

However, with 77 minutes on the clock, Theo Walcott pulled one back for the Saints and then into injury time, Pape Matar Sarr challenged for the ball but was adjudged to have kicked Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Referee Hooper points right to the spot but upon reviewing footage via the Sky Sports highlights package, it could be argued that the Tottenham man doesn't do an awful lot wrong.

Why was the penalty given against Spurs?

When looking at the replay, you can see why Hooper thinks there is a foul as Sarr takes a big swing at the ball but doesn't connect with it to send it clear.

Maitland-Niles certainly gets there first, but then he hits the ground even though it looks as if the midfielder hasn't even touched him.

Had the referee opted to not give the penalty live, it seems highly unlikely that VAR would have intervened and instructed him to point to the spot.

With that in mind, Tottenham fans may well have the right to feel a little frustrated by the officiating on this incident as it cost them a vital two points in their fight to finish the season in the Champions League places.