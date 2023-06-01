Old footage of Ange Postecoglou has emerged online amid links to the Tottenham Hotspur job and it looks as though he could be the right man to motivate their underperforming squad.

What's the latest on Spurs and Ange Postecoglou?

At last, a dreadful season has come to an end as Spurs finish eighth in the Premier League, without a head coach or a director of football with both Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici departing months ago.

Since then, a number of new names have been touted to become the club's next boss but so far Daniel Levy has been unable or unwilling to pull the trigger and appoint a new manager.

However, at the moment it does look as though Celtic boss Postecoglou is the current favourite. Indeed, Sky Sports News have recently claimed that he is "emerging as the preferred candidate for the vacant Tottenham job".

If he does arrive in North London, he'll have a tough time getting the best out of the squad who were accused by Conte of being "selfish" shortly before he was sacked.

Indeed, after conceding two late goals to draw with Southampton, he told The Guardian: “I think it’s better to go into the problem, we are not a team.

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart [into it]. This season compared to last, now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team you cannot improve.”

Well, if Postecoglou is appointed, he'll still be dealing with most of those players but it seems as though he might be the sort of manager who knows how to get his message across.

Indeed, in footage which recently emerged on Twitter, the 57-year-old can be seen tearing into the Australian national team after they conceded a soft goal.

He screamed: "That's just careless. And not only that, stop it there for a second. There's one, two, three [players]. We cannot f**king concede a goal there."

He then proceeds to punch the wall behind the projected image, shouting: "There's f**king got to be a reaction there. Someone! F**cks sake!"

His shouts are so loud they actually echo around the room and there's little doubt he got his message across to the players.

He was in charge of the Socceroos between 2013 and 2017 and helped lead them to a World Cup as well as winning the Asian Cup, so it seems as though his methods work. While he's also had plenty of success with Celtic, winning the Scottish League Cup and the SPFL title in each of his two seasons with the club so far.

