Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed it will be a "huge gamble" for Tottenham Hotspur to hire Arne Slot as their new manager.

What is the latest Spurs manager news?

Despite having fired former boss Antonio Conte some months ago, and then subsequently firing his interim replacement Cristian Stellini, it still remains unclear who will be Spurs' head coach next season.

At Chelsea, for instance, they may still have Frank Lampard in charge as caretaker – much like Ryan Mason – but it's almost certain that Mauricio Pochettino will be taking over in June.

The same cannot be said about Tottenham. However, at least a new candidate has emerged as the favourite for the role in the form of Feyenoord manager Slot.

Despite that, while talking on 90min's Talking Transfers, Bailey has claimed that Spurs are still "talking to others" and warned against hiring the Dutchman.

He said: "He's emerging as the strong bookmakers' favourite, but I'm told they are talking to others.

"So I do believe Spurs in this instance, whether they don't know who the first choice is, we'll have to see how talks go.

"It's a huge, huge gamble, it really is a huge gamble from their side.”

Why is Arne Slot a risk for Spurs?

Seeing as the 44-year-old has no experience of management outside of the Netherlands in the Eredivisie – having been the manager of AZ Alkmaar before Feyenoord – it certainly is a bit of a risk to give him a shot at this job.

However, there are obvious comparisons to fellow Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, although he'd at least done some coaching in Germany with Bayern Munch II before heading to Manchester United via spells with FC Utrecht and Ajax.

Interestingly enough, Slot has actually recently commented on all these rumours, but it seems he is keeping his cards close to his chest for the time being.

Indeed, he told Dutch media (via Evening Standard): "We're here for next Sunday's game. I'm not here to talk about my future. That could mean that English journalists are leaving with their tails between their legs."

"You'll get the same response from me as your colleague: I'm here for Sunday's game, which we are taking very seriously. So you won't get a response from me on that matter.

"It's going to be a very boring press conference."

He added: "I’m under a huge magnifying glass in everything I say about this subject. So I choose to say as little as possible again ... when it comes to new clubs there’s a huge scale in every word I use, so I try not to talk about it until I can say something about it."

And with Bailey noting that Tottenham are still considering other names, it feels as though this particular manager race still has a way to run yet before we'll know who will take charge in north London next term.