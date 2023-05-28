Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed the possible arrival of Brendan Rodgers as Tottenham Hotspur manager would help with a transfer for James Maddison.

Will Spurs hire Brendan Rodgers as their manager?

The north London outfit are yet to hire a replacement for Antonio Conte having seen their hopes dashed in recent weeks after chasing both Arne Slot and Julian Nagelsmann.

With that being the case, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Rodgers and Football Transfers have even gone as far as reporting that he has formally been offered the job.

It remains to be seen how accurate that report is but if the 50-year-old - who has been hailed as "genius" by the media - was to arrive in north London this summer, Gold has explained how it could help with one key transfer.

Indeed, when talking about it all on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, the journalist specifically named Maddison as one possible benefit of Rodgers' potential arrival.

Gold said (32:25): "Yeah, Rodgers... [groans] It's one of those. I think that noise says everything. I think there would be some good football played.

"And you know, for those who want James Maddison it would maybe make that easier if that were to happen.

"I just don't know. Again, yeah, you're right, it could be recency bias. It could be seeing them [Leicester] in recent times. I wonder whether he's – this could be completely wrong – whether he's a manager that has kind of reached his ceiling, can he kind of go any further?

"But then hey, I guess he's won silverware. That's something that Spurs haven't done in a long time."

How many times has Maddison played for Rodgers?

According to The Telegraph, Leicester are expected to demand around £50m for Maddison with Spurs heavily linked with the English midfielder.

There is no guarantee that he would want to join Spurs specifically play for Rodgers – especially as the manager was sacked by the Foxes earlier this season with the team battling down at the bottom of the table.

However, Maddison has played pretty well for the former Liverpool boss, netting 49 goals and providing 33 assists in 166 outings – the most he has managed for any manager. While the duo also won the FA Cup and the Community Shield together.

With that being the case, if Rodgers did arrive he could ask the club to sign him a player he knows how to get the best out of in Maddison. And, as Gold suggests, his relationship with the player may well make negotiations easier.