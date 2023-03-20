YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur manager target Mauricio Pochettino won't be able to bring immediate success to north London.

What's the latest on Spurs, Conte and Pochettino?

Antonio Conte arrived at Spurs with a reputation for winning big, having lifted the Premier League as well as numerous other trophies over the course of his illustrious managerial career.

However, he's not been able to bring that success to north London and it seems quite likely that he will leave at the end of the season. If that does happen, Tottenham would have seen yet another manager arrive and leave without ending the club's trophy drought.

Pochettino is linked with a return, having coached the club between 2014 and 2019 – but there is no guarantee he would win any silverware having failed to lift any trophies during his first spell.

And while speaking about it all on The United Stand, Goldbridge seemed to think more failure was likely as much as he dropped some damning claims on the Argentine.

Indeed, he said (9:19): “He's got no trophies either. That's why him and Harry Kane love going out with each other because they can just have a cup of tea: 'Oh, we've got a couple of cups, Harry. What's this?'

"Pochettino is crap. I don't want him anywhere near Manchester United. If spurs go back for him, well done. You're not winning a trophy for another five years.

"Pochettino, you know, in the same breath as Erik ten Hag is like putting beans on toast in the same breath as fine dining. It is ridiculous."

Will Pochettino win trophies at Spurs?

Of course, Pochettino was linked with the Manchester United job before Erik ten Hag joined the Red Devils. But seeing as the Dutchman has already won the League Cup in England, it's easy to see why Goldbridge is content.

However, it's not as though the Argentine hasn't won something in recent seasons too. Indeed, when at PSG, Poch managed to lift the Ligue 1 trophy, as well as the French league cup and super cup.

With that in mind, perhaps Pochettino could put his more recent experience of success to use at Spurs – although, as we've seen with Conte, that might not be enough to succeed in north London.

Regardless of trophies, however, some Tottenham fans may just be keen to have someone at the club who wants to play good football and who actually wants to be there.

After the season he's had, as well as his recent comments, it doesn't feel as though Conte fits this bill. But perhaps Pochettino could be that man, even if it doesn't guarantee an end to the club's ongoing trophy drought.