Journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed Tottenham Hotspur could announce Arne Slot as their new manager but there may be an issue with paying his compensation fee.

How much will Spurs pay for Arne Slot?

There has been plenty of speculation in recent months about who Spurs will look to bring in as a new coach as well as a new sporting director.

Some reports, such as a recent story in the Mirror, suggest a new manager will only come in once that other important position has been filled.

If that's true, then it sounds as though Tottenham could be potentially prepared to make two major appointments in the next week or so.

Indeed, while talking on 90min's Talking Transfers, Bailey claimed that Feyenoord manager Slot could be "confirmed" soon.

However, he did warn that Daniel Levy is being asked by the Dutch club to pay around £10m to get the deal across the line and this could yet to be a stumbling block

The journalist explained: “He has a release clause which doesn't kick in till next season, which is £6m million. And Spurs we have to pay more than that to get him out.

"Now we discussed before the show that they don't mind spending millions upon millions of pounds on even League One, Championship, or lower league foreign players. But when it comes to managers, they will not pay.

"So from what we're being told around £10m is what Feyenoord are looking for, something less than that.

"But yeah, it's getting to that stage now where Sllot could be confirmed this week. That's what we're hearing – Spurs not confirming it just yet."

Will Arne Slot end up at Spurs?

You could argue that the most important person at a football club is the manager. With that being the case, it certainly doesn't make sense for Levy to refrain from paying a decent fee to get the right man in.

After all, he happily spent an initial £12.5m on Djed Spence last summer and the right-back has only played 41 minutes of football for Spurs since then before being loaned out.

With that in mind, if Feyenoord are demanding around £10m for Slot, even if he will be available for £6m the following summer due to his release clause, it seems like a reasonable price to pay.

Many fans will no doubt hope Levy sees sense and gets this deal across the line. If not, Tottenham may come to regret their chairman's stingy nature.