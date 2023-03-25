Insider Dean Jones has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are set to "sound out" a move to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as manager which could help keep Harry Kane at the club.

What's the latest on Julian Nagelsmann and Spurs?

This week, the 35-year-old was sacked from his position at Bayern Munich and is replaced by Thomas Tuchel. At the same time, it looks as though Spurs boss Antonio Conte will be leaving north London in the near future.

With that in mind, Tottenham will soon be looking to hire a new man to take charge of the club. All the while, uncertainty remains over the future of Kane who is linked with a summer exit.

However, while talking on the Chasing Green Arrows podcast, Jones claimed it could be a great week for the striker – who also scored a record-breaking winner against Italy for England on Thursday night – as Nagelsmann's possible arrival could convince him to stay put.

Indeed, the journalist explained: "What a week this has been for Harry Kane. So he scores the winner against Italy, it's a record-breaking goal for England.

"And at the same time, Julian Nagelsmann's leaving Bayern Munich and has got a chance of becoming his manager. I mean, what a night for Harry Kane, like that is a great treble to have. Some hope for him that he doesn't have to leave Tottenham. If Nagelsmann actually lands, that'd be a big one.

"They’re due to speak to him... well, not speak to him, but sound out people over the weekend to see whether he would be interested."

Would Nagelsmann be a good fit for Kane and Spurs?

Still only 35 years of age, Nagelsmann is one of the youngest top coaches in world football and despite his young age, has already coached the likes of Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig before Munich.

What's more, he'd actually done pretty well with the German giants this season and leaves with the club just one point off the top of the Bundesliga table and unbeaten in the Champions League – beating the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Barcelona on the way to a sealing a quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

However, if Nagelsmann does arrive at Spurs, what may make him most appealing to Kane is the way he managed to get the best out of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Indeed, this season the striker has 17 goals and four assists in total when he'd only ever hit double figures for league goals in two seasons before across the span of his career.

With that in mind, just imagine what Nagelsmann could do with Kane up top.