Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed there is now a "concrete chance" Tottenham Hotspur will hire Arne Slot as their new manager.

What are the latest Spurs manager rumours?

Since Antonio Conte left, Spurs have been linked with a number of men who could come in and replace the Italian this summer.

Indeed, the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Brendan Rodgers, and Vincent Kompany have all been touted in the media.

However, it appears that 44-year-old Feyenoord boss Slot is steadily becoming a more and more realistic option for the North London outfit.

Indeed, while speaking about the latest managerial situation on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Spurs are holding "internal conversations" about the coach and he is also set to speak to his club soon about a possible exit too.

He explained (1:44): “Also to update on the Tottenham job, because Daniel Levy is still looking for a new director, and then he will go for the new manager.

"But internal conversations, as I told you, are taking place Arne Slot, Feyenoord manager. Really appreciated entirely Tottenham, so he's a concrete chance for the Tottenham job.

"And with Arne Slot, there will be conversations also in a direct way between Slot and Feyenoord this week to understand the potential conditions and the potential compensation needed for him to go to Premier League."

What has Arne Slot said about Spurs?

Pubically at least, Slot has remained coy about his chances of leaving, telling Dutch media on the weekend (via Evening Standard): "We're here for next Sunday's game. I'm not here to talk about my future. That could mean that English journalists are leaving with their tails between their legs."

While adding: "I’m under a huge magnifying glass in everything I say about this subject. So I choose to say as little as possible again ... when it comes to new clubs there’s a huge scale in every word I use, so I try not to talk about it until I can say something about it."

But if he is set for "direct" conversations with Feyenoord behind the scenes about compensation and other things like that, as Romano claims, then it does sound as though he is genuinely considering the job.

Of course, though, Spurs are reportedly looking to hire a new sporting director first, so a move for Slot may be put on ice for a brief while as Daniel Levy finds a successor to Fabio Paratici.