Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that touted Tottenham Hotspur manager target Mauricio Pochettino is still not guaranteed to be offered the job or to even want a return.

What's the latest on Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino?

It seems as though current boss Antonio Conte will almost certainly be leaving Spurs at the end of the season when his current contract is set to expire.

Indeed, the Italian has not been able to bring much success to that part of north London as the club's search for a first piece of major silverware since 2008 stretches on.

Over the weekend, Conte saw his team surrender a 3-1 lead to Southampton – currently bottom of the Premier League – in a 3-3 draw and couldn't contain his rage after the game.

Speaking to the press he suggested that the players aren't able to player under "pressure" and "stress" and questioned the club's mentality after so long without a trophy.

It's the sort of talk that suggests he won't be with Spurs in the long run and former manager Pochettino is widely tipped to make a return in the summer.

However, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that it remains to be seen if Sours will offer the Argentine the chance to come back and if it's what he wants.

The journalist said (3:59): “So we have to see what happens also with Mauricio Pochettino.

"If Tottenham will really propose him the opportunity to return, what Pochettino wants to do – this is an important point."

Will Conte definitely leave Spurs?In full, Conte said after the Southampton loss said: “They don’t play for something important, yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this, 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

With all that in mind, it certainly would take a brave person to suggest the Italian has any desire to remain in north London next season – or that any Spurs fans and players would want him around.

Pochettino, on the other hand, is still loved by many supporters. After all, many fans started signing his name in the recent Champions League exit against AC Milan.

Despite all that, it seems nothing is set in stone just yet.