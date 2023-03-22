A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have made it clear online that they are unhappy amid talk that Thomas Tuchel could become the club's next manager.

What's the latest on Thomas Tuchel and Spurs?

While Antonio Conte is still in charge, it feels as though the inevitable departure will happen sooner rather than later. Indeed, as per Sky Sports, a decision will be made on Wednesday night on whether or not he will see out the rest of the season.

Even if Daniel Levy opts against sacking the Italian for now, it seems almost guaranteed that Tottenham will be on the hunt for a new manager immediately as Conte's contract expires in the summer anyway.

And after the current man's incredible outburst following the recent draw with Southampton – where he brutally took aim at the "selfish" players and the club ownership – it's likely he lost the majority of support from his own fanbase.

Damningly, The Guardian report that the squad also feel as though Conte is either “going or gone” already, so the only remaining question is, who will come in next?

Even before all this recent chaos, both Mauricio Pochettino and Tuchel were tipped as the two main candidates to be considered for the job, seeing as both are currently out of work.

However, if the German was to be appointed, it sounds as though plenty of supporters would have their reservations.

Much like Conte and Jose Mourinho before him, Tuchel enjoyed great success at Chelsea – winning the Champions League and the Club World Cup before being sacked at the start of this season.

Seeing as the path from West London to Spurs after that initial time with the Blues didn't work out well for those past two managers, it's easy to understand why fans might not be so keen to see history repeat itself.

With that in mind, here are some of the best reactions on Twitter...