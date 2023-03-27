Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke outlined his surprise that both Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason have remained in charge of Tottenham Hotspur after Antonio Conte was sacked.

What's the latest on Cristian Stellini and Spurs?

On Sunday night, Spurs officially announced that the club's now former head coach would be leaving by mutual agreement as they thanked him for his contribution.

In the statement, chairman Daniel Levy said: "We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

On top of that, it was explained that Stellini and Mason would remain in charge of Tottenham for now with the 48-year-old Italian working as acting head, coach while the Englishman would be his assistant.

While speaking about this development on TalkSport, Pitt-Brooke explained why he was somewhat taken aback by the news that both men would remain with the club.

Indeed, he explained (1:16): “Well, it's very unusual, isn't it? Off the top of my head. I can't think of any other examples of a manager leaving and his two assistants stay in place.

"I mean, I think the presumption was that Ryan Mason would stay on which of course is what he did after Mourinho was sacked in 2021. But not many people expected Stellini to stay on as well.

“I think in part, it reflects the fact that they don't want a complete repeat of 2021 when Ryan Mason had the last few games. Equally. I think it's also just an acknowledgement of what a good job Stellini and Mason did.

"I mean, frankly, that was his best run in the season when Conte was recuperating from surgery at home in Italy. And Stellini and Mason helped them beat Manchester City and Chelsea. But you're right, it is very odd. It's not something that would normally happen."

How did Ryan Mason do as Spurs manager?

As Pitt-Brooke mentions, Mason was of course in charge as the club's interim for seven games back in 2021 after former coach Jose Mourinho was sacked.

Promisingly, for fans, he actually managed to win four of these games. However, he lost the other three and in that period even managed to squeeze in a Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

He has remained as a coach at Spurs ever since and so it's safe to assume he'll remain in that position when the club do hire a permanent replacement.

As for Stellini, though, it remains unclear if he will remain in north London when a new man comes in. After all, he was hired by Conte and so is very much connected to the Italian's tenure – which explains why there is some surprise that he too hasn't now departed.